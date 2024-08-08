OPP report 8 vehicle deaths, over 8,000 charges over August long weekend

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there were six road fatalities and two off-road vehicle deaths during the Civic Day long weekend.

OPP officers also laid over 8,000 charges between Friday afternoon and Monday night (August 2-5) for various traffic, marine and off-road violations.

They include 4,040 speeding charges, 125 for racing/stunt driving, 235 for impaired driving, and 69 for distracted driving.

Another 554 tickets were written for people not wearing their seatbelts, and 99 for failing to move over for emergency vehicles.

“The OPP conducted a province-wide traffic safety campaign throughout the weekend, keeping an eye out for drivers who were aggressive, distracted, impaired and unbuckled (including passengers),” an OPP release states.

“These behaviours account for a significant number of preventable deaths every year.”