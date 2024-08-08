Ottawa calls $8-million price tag for animal captivity bill speculative, premature

A proposed new law to prohibit the keeping of elephants and great apes in captivity could cost up to $8 million to administer over the first five years. An elephant gets a pumpkin attached to a tree at the Prague Zoo, in the Czech Republic, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Petr David Josek

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 8, 2024 3:09 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 3:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The parliamentary budget officer says a proposed law to prohibit keeping elephants and great apes in captivity could cost up to $8 million to administer over the first five years.

The federal government is questioning that conclusion, calling it speculative and noting it is based on legislation that hasn’t even passed yet.

The government introduced Bill S-15 in the Senate last November, but it hasn’t passed there or in the House of Commons yet.

The PBO says the $8-million estimate is based on data government provided about the staffing and technology required to enforce the bill.

But a spokesman for Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says if the bill passes, the government will decide how to most efficiently implement it, which could include using existing staff and systems.

Twenty-three elephants and about 30 gorillas, chimpanzees and orangutans are currently in captivity in Canada, and the bill would outlaw more being added except for conservation or animal welfare reasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

19m ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

3h ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

2h ago

Police seek Vaughan man previously charged with sexual offences involving 12-year-old
Police seek Vaughan man previously charged with sexual offences involving 12-year-old

Police in York Region are searching for a 20-year-old man who has violated the conditions of his release in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Investigators say in April 2024, a man began...

1h ago

