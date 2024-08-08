Philippe Petit recreates high-wire walk between World Trade Center’s twin towers on 50th anniversary

Philippe Petit walks a tightrope inside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine to mark the 50th anniversary of his World Trade Center Twin Towers high-wire walk, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2024 12:20 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 12:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty years after his iconic high-wire walk between the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center, Philippe Petit recreated the death-defying stunt with a performance about 7 miles north of the trade center at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

The artist, 74, sought to celebrate the “glorious days of the twin towers” rather than focus on their tragic end in a terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I don’t have to remind people of the doomed day,” Petit told The Associated Press after Wednesday’s performance.

Petit said he aimed to honor both his remarkable feat and the legacy of the towers.

“It adds a certain significance when you discuss a legend or a piece of history, even when the object of that history is no longer present. That’s the miracle of memory,” Petit said.

The performance, titled “Towering!!,” recreated Petit’s unauthorized walk between the towers on August 7, 1974. After ascending to his perch inside the cathedral and reflecting on the day’s memories, Petit took to the wire while Grammy-nominated jazz clarinetist Anat Cohen played beneath him.

As Petit continued his daring walk, Sting took the stage to perform “Fragile.” Later, Petit donned a sequined gold tunic while “Fields of Gold” played in the background.

Petit harnessed the stunning visual and acoustic splendor of the world’s largest Gothic cathedral to recreate the grandeur of his historic walk 1,300 feet (400 meters) above the ground. Conceived and directed by Petit himself, the production featured a series of short scenes that brought his 1974 feat to life.

Petit was arrested after crossing the towers and depicts that in the performance, which continues for a second night on Thursday.

At one point in the show, while reflecting on the success of the Oscar-winning documentary “Man on Wire,” which chronicled his famous walk, Petit admitted that he handled success poorly, including distancing himself from his friends.

“I was really bad to my best friend Jean-Louis Blondeau, who has been the mastermind more than me on this adventure,” Petit said.

After the performance, Petit received a proclamation from the office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams designating the day as Philippe Petit Day.

Petit has been an artist in residence at St. John the Divine for over 40 years and has performed 23 times to support the cathedral.

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

1h ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

24m ago

Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew
Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew

A tribunal hearing has found that a high-ranking Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer is guilty of two professional misconduct charges. The case involving Insp. Joyce Schertzer stems from a 2022 car...

6h ago

Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign
Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign

York Regional Police (YRP) is searching for a man who sped away from an officer in Thornhill following an interaction caught on video, with investigators indicating that the vehicle may have been stolen. YRP...

2h ago

Top Stories

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

1h ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

24m ago

Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew
Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew

A tribunal hearing has found that a high-ranking Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer is guilty of two professional misconduct charges. The case involving Insp. Joyce Schertzer stems from a 2022 car...

6h ago

Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign
Video shows man speeding away from police in Thornhill, running stop sign

York Regional Police (YRP) is searching for a man who sped away from an officer in Thornhill following an interaction caught on video, with investigators indicating that the vehicle may have been stolen. YRP...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct

Insp. Joyce Schertzer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges stemming from a 2022 crash involving her nephew. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

13h ago

2:57
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai is tracking the path of Tropical Storm Debby, and has more on when and where it could go.

17h ago

2:50
Community rallies for man injured by tractor
Community rallies for man injured by tractor

A group of rural GTA communities are rallying behind a local farmer after being run over by a tractor. David Zura speaks with his father and a close friend about the effort to support him and his family.

17h ago

2:30
GTA hospital first in Canada to offer in-house liquid biopsy
GTA hospital first in Canada to offer in-house liquid biopsy

A Brampton hospital is the first in Canada to offer what can be a critical tool in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Erica Natividad with more on the technology and whether it could expand across the country.

18h ago

2:33
Toronto community housing resident fed up after series of floods
Toronto community housing resident fed up after series of floods

Mice and bed bugs, those are some of the conditions long described by people who live in Toronto Community Housing.  But now one resident is facing major flooding as well since last month's record breaking rain. Shauna Hunt reports.

18h ago

More Videos