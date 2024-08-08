Is Canada ready for what comes after peak oil?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, last month, Alberta phased out coal years earlier than expected. It was an impressive achievement for a province synonymous with fossil fuels.

Arno Kopecky is an environmental journalist and author, writing this piece for The Walrus. “It is the biggest emissions reduction success in Canadian history,” said Kopecky.

Next up: Oil and gas? Probably not, but like it or not the time will come when the world moves on from the fuels that has been driving Alberta — and Canada’s — economy for decades.

When that happens, are we ready? What can the phase out of coal, in Alberta or elsewhere, teach us about how we do move on when the time comes? Where can we look for examples of how to scale down without crushing our economy? And can we find the will to be proactive about a change we likely won’t have any control over when it arrives?