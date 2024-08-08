The Big Story

Is Canada ready for what comes after peak oil?

Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from a well head near Calgary on May 12, 2024
Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from a well head near Calgary on May 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 8, 2024 7:22 am.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 7:24 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, last month, Alberta phased out coal years earlier than expected. It was an impressive achievement for a province synonymous with fossil fuels. 

Arno Kopecky is an environmental journalist and author, writing this piece for The Walrus. “It is the biggest emissions reduction success in Canadian history,” said Kopecky.

Next up: Oil and gas? Probably not, but like it or not the time will come when the world moves on from the fuels that has been driving Alberta — and Canada’s — economy for decades.

When that happens, are we ready? What can the phase out of coal, in Alberta or elsewhere, teach us about how we do move on when the time comes? Where can we look for examples of how to scale down without crushing our economy? And can we find the will to be proactive about a change we likely won’t have any control over when it arrives?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew
Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew

A tribunal hearing has found that a high-ranking Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer is guilty of two professional misconduct charges. The case involving Insp. Joyce Schertzer stems from a 2022 car...

2h ago

Canada's Wonderland unveils new roller coaster slated for 2025 debut
Canada's Wonderland unveils new roller coaster slated for 2025 debut

Canada's Wonderland has announced a new roller coaster is coming to the Vaughan theme park in 2025. AlpenFury was unveiled on Thursday, described as Canada's longest, tallest, and fastest launch coaster. "It...

2h ago

2 injured after overnight drive-by shooting in Mount Dennis
2 injured after overnight drive-by shooting in Mount Dennis

Two people are in hospital after they were shot and injured while sitting in their vehicle in Toronto's Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Emmett Avenue...

58m ago

Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast
Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast

The mayor of Pickering, Ont. and five members of city council are condemning a colleague's recent appearance on a controversial far-right show after the host falsely accused them of supporting pedophilia. On...

12h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew
Toronto police inspector found guilty of professional misconduct in crash involving nephew

A tribunal hearing has found that a high-ranking Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer is guilty of two professional misconduct charges. The case involving Insp. Joyce Schertzer stems from a 2022 car...

2h ago

Canada's Wonderland unveils new roller coaster slated for 2025 debut
Canada's Wonderland unveils new roller coaster slated for 2025 debut

Canada's Wonderland has announced a new roller coaster is coming to the Vaughan theme park in 2025. AlpenFury was unveiled on Thursday, described as Canada's longest, tallest, and fastest launch coaster. "It...

2h ago

2 injured after overnight drive-by shooting in Mount Dennis
2 injured after overnight drive-by shooting in Mount Dennis

Two people are in hospital after they were shot and injured while sitting in their vehicle in Toronto's Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Emmett Avenue...

58m ago

Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast
Pickering mayor condemns city councillor's appearance on far-right broadcast

The mayor of Pickering, Ont. and five members of city council are condemning a colleague's recent appearance on a controversial far-right show after the host falsely accused them of supporting pedophilia. On...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct

Insp. Joyce Schertzer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges stemming from a 2022 crash involving her nephew. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

9h ago

2:57
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai is tracking the path of Tropical Storm Debby, and has more on when and where it could go.

12h ago

2:50
Community rallies for man injured by tractor
Community rallies for man injured by tractor

A group of rural GTA communities are rallying behind a local farmer after being run over by a tractor. David Zura speaks with his father and a close friend about the effort to support him and his family.

13h ago

2:30
GTA hospital first in Canada to offer in-house liquid biopsy
GTA hospital first in Canada to offer in-house liquid biopsy

A Brampton hospital is the first in Canada to offer what can be a critical tool in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Erica Natividad with more on the technology and whether it could expand across the country.

13h ago

2:33
Toronto community housing resident fed up after series of floods
Toronto community housing resident fed up after series of floods

Mice and bed bugs, those are some of the conditions long described by people who live in Toronto Community Housing.  But now one resident is facing major flooding as well since last month's record breaking rain. Shauna Hunt reports.

13h ago

More Videos