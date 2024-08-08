Quebec hotel workers in three cities strike over lagging contract talks

Workers demonstrate in front of the Hilton DoubleTree in downtown Montreal on Thursday. Over 2,600 workers from 23 hotels in Montreal, Laval, Quebec City and Sherbrooke held a one-day strike to exert pressure on their employers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pierre Saint-Arnaud

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 8, 2024 5:06 pm.

MONTREAL — About 2,600 unionized employees from hotels in some of the province’s largest cities walked off the job Thursday, protesting an impasse in contract talks.

The 24-hour strike hit 23 hotels in Montreal, Quebec City and Sherbrooke.

Éric Hamel, general manager of an association representing Montreal hotels, said that despite the strike it was business as usual in the city.

Negotiations between hotel owners and the workers’ union — Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) — have stalled since the union first threatened a provincewide strike last week.

Hotel employees have seven key demands, including a 36 per cent pay raise over four years and an end to the use of private employment agencies.

Hamel says the employers are ready to negotiate but do not have the capacity to pay the salary demands.

The strike involved 16 Montreal hotels, including the Queen Elizabeth, Bonaventure and The Ritz-Carlton, five in the Quebec City region and two in Sherbrooke.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

47m ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

5h ago

Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels
Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels

As many people crack open a cold one to beat the heat this summer, there is a push in Canada's senate to try and place new restrictions on the advertising and labelling of alcohol. Senator Patrick Brazeau,...

3m ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

4h ago

