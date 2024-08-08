Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday.

Environment Canada says rain, heavy at times, will begin Thursday night and carry into Friday bringing as much as 50 millimetres to some regions.

“A low pressure system is expected to give heavy rainfall in parts of southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe this evening through Friday,” the national weather service said. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

CityNews Weather Specialist Stella Acquisto says Toronto could see pop-up showers throughout Thursday afternoon with the exact timing of the system’s arrival this evening a bit uncertain.

“Heading into the evening is really when we start to see it picking up throughout the overnight and into tomorrow morning as well with the risk of thunderstorms,” explains Acquisto. “By tomorrow afternoon around 2 p.m. we should start to clear up.”