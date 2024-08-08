Rain, wind from Tropical Storm Debby wipes out day 1 of Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Debby wiped out the first round of the Wyndham Championship on Thursday, forcing the final regular-season event of the PGA Tour to start on Friday at rain-soaked Sedgefield Country Club.

The PGA Tour was expected to announce more details later in the afternoon after the storm came through. The course received 2 inches of rain from the early morning. Tour meteorologists said as much as 6 inches could fall by the end of the day.

A flash flood warning was in effect for the region.

The tournament decides the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup who advance to the postseason, which features a pair of $20 million tournaments and the Tour Championship. The winner of the FedEx Cup receives $18 million. The top 50 are assured of getting in all the $20 million signature events next year.

Among the possibilities was a Monday finish. The PGA Tour has weather guidelines that aim to complete 72 holes when possible. Another option could be a cut to the the nearest number to 60 players with a 36-hole final on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press