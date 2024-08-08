Saskatchewan government promises to cover $1M of landfill search for missing woman

SASKATOON, Sask. — The Saskatchewan government says it will pay $1 million to help cover the cost of a landfill search for the remains of a missing woman.

Saskatoon police have said it cost $1.5 million to look through a section of the city landfill, where the remains of Mackenzie Lee Trottier were discovered last week.

Policing Minister Paul Merriman says the province is pleased to offer the financial support and recognizes the efforts of officers, who spent 93 days searching the site.

Police Chief Cameron McBride, who requested financial aid from Saskatchewan and Ottawa, says he’s incredibly appreciative of the funding.

The federal government says it has been in contact with Saskatchewan and is awaiting a formal funding proposal.

Trottier was last seen in December 2020, and police say a suspect in her disappearance died of a drug overdose last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press