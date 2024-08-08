Senseonics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its second quarter.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.9 million in the period, which also met Street forecasts.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $22 million to $24 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

The Associated Press