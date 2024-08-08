Supreme Court won’t hear appeal of trucker convicted in Edmonton hotel killing

Canada’s highest court has dismissed a former Ontario truck driver’s application for leave to appeal his conviction in the 2011 death of a woman at an Edmonton hotel. The Supreme Court of Canada, located on the banks of the Ottawa River, is pictured in Ottawa on June 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 8, 2024 3:15 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 3:26 pm.

EDMONTON — Canada’s highest court won’t hear a conviction appeal from a former Ontario truck driver in the death of a woman at an Edmonton hotel.

Bradley Barton was sentenced to 12 1/2 years for manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue.

The 36-year-old Métis and Cree woman bled to death in a hotel bathtub in 2011.

As is usual, the Supreme Court of Canada did not provide reasons in dismissing the application for leave to appeal.

Barton’s lawyer Peter Sankoff says he’s disappointed by the decision.

He says his client is still waiting for a ruling on a sentencing appeal with the Alberta Court of Appeal.

A jury first found Barton not guilty of first-degree murder in 2015. The acquittal sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women across the country.

Both the Alberta Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court then ordered a new trial.

There was outrage because Gladue was repeatedly referred to as a “native” and a “prostitute” during the trial. Her vaginal tissue was presented as evidence.

Court heard Barton, from Mississauga, Ont., hired Gladue for two nights of sex and she suffered a severe wound to her vagina.

Barton testified the sex was consensual and he was shocked when he woke the next morning to find her dead in the tub.

The Crown argued Barton performed a sex act on Gladue while she was passed out that caused the wound. Prosecutors said he dumped her in the tub and left her to bleed to death.

A jury in the second trial in 2021 convicted Barton of manslaughter.

Barton’s bid for a third trial was dismissed in January, after Alberta Court of Appeal judges found “no reviewable errors” in the trial judge’s rulings. Barton’s lawyers argued the judge had erred by allowing evidence that should not have been admitted at trial.

The Crown filed the sentence appeal, calling 12 1/2 years in prison “demonstrably unfit.” It had recommended Barton be sentenced to between 18 and 20 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

15m ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

3h ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

2h ago

Police seek Vaughan man previously charged with sexual offences involving 12-year-old
Police seek Vaughan man previously charged with sexual offences involving 12-year-old

Police in York Region are searching for a 20-year-old man who has violated the conditions of his release in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Investigators say in April 2024, a man began...

1h ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

15m ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

3h ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

2h ago

Police seek Vaughan man previously charged with sexual offences involving 12-year-old
Police seek Vaughan man previously charged with sexual offences involving 12-year-old

Police in York Region are searching for a 20-year-old man who has violated the conditions of his release in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Investigators say in April 2024, a man began...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA

Environment Canada says rain, heavy at times, will begin Thursday night and carry into Friday bringing as much as 50 millimetres to some regions.

3h ago

2:10
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct

Insp. Joyce Schertzer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges stemming from a 2022 crash involving her nephew. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

16h ago

2:57
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada
Tropical Storm Debby to bring heavy rain to part of Ontario, eastern Canada

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai is tracking the path of Tropical Storm Debby, and has more on when and where it could go.

20h ago

2:50
Community rallies for man injured by tractor
Community rallies for man injured by tractor

A group of rural GTA communities are rallying behind a local farmer after being run over by a tractor. David Zura speaks with his father and a close friend about the effort to support him and his family.

20h ago

2:34
Three-year project to fix Richmond DVP exit ramp & surrounding bridges begins
Three-year project to fix Richmond DVP exit ramp & surrounding bridges begins

More construction in the city as starting August 6 until end of August, one eastbound lane will be closed on Eastern Avenue between Sumach Street and Broadview Avenue. Catalina Gillies with what will the impact be on the community streets.

21h ago

More Videos