Taylor Swift fans are devastated by canceled Eras Tour shows in Austria

The hands of 17-year old Anna-Maria from Sofia, Bulgaria are pictured outside the Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna on Thursday, Aug.8, 2024. Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in the stadium in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the concerts. (AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader)

By Philipp-moritz Jenne And Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2024 5:18 am.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 5:26 am.

VIENNA (AP) — Fans of Taylor Swift are devastated by the cancellations of three sold-out Eras Tour shows in Austria after authorities foiled an apparent plot for an attack in Vienna.

Fans, known as Swifties, took to social media to express their devastation at missing out on one of the superstar’s shows. Some who posted on the social platform X lamented months of now-wasted efforts to make friendship bracelets and pick out fashionable outfits for the performance. Many spent thousands of euros on travel, hotels and food in one of the most expensive European capitals.

Annmarie Timmins, a journalist who traveled from the United States for Thursday’s show, said she and her husband were waiting for the subway after dinner when they heard the news.

“I can’t even believe it,” she said. “There was a girl with her mom who looked so sad — even more than me. I gave her one of my bracelets. I wanted to hug her.”

The 19-year-old main suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and had pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group, according to Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria’s Interior Ministry. Chemical substances and technical devices were found at the suspect’s house.

A second person was arrested in the Austrian capital. Several Austrian media reported Thursday that additional suspects were being sought — something police did not officially confirm.

Ruf said authorities were aware of “preparatory actions” for a possible attack “and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna,” the Austria Press Agency reported.

The Austrian citizen is believed to have become radicalized on the internet. Ruf said the chemical substances were secured and were being evaluated. He didn’t give more details, such as the suspects’ names, in line with Austrian privacy law.

For Fredrikke Blekastad, a Swift fan from Norway, it was the second time she tried to attend a concert. The first time, it was canceled because of the pandemic.

“We had planned to get up really early, stand in line and get to the very front and see her,” Blekastad told Norwegian broadcaster NRK, but “nothing will come of it either.”

Other Norwegian fans, Jenny Moltubakk and Marie Hov Aanæs, told NRK about their disappointment.

“At first we were in shock when we saw the message, I didn’t really believe it,” Moltubakk told the broadcaster. “It’s very strange when something you’ve been looking forward to for a whole year is suddenly canceled.”

“I am very disappointed, to be honest, but I understand that safety is the most important thing,” she added.

Aanæs said that “we must ‘Shake It Off,’” to quote Swift’s 2014 hit. “Actually, we are just very grateful that security was tightened enough for them to unravel this,” Aanæs told NRK.

___

Dazio reported from Berlin. Associated Press writers Geir Moulson and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin, and Jan Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.

Philipp-moritz Jenne And Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press


