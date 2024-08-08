US and other frustrated mediators call on Israel, Hamas to resume Gaza talks, saying, ‘no excuses’

Palestinians flee the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip, following Israeli military evacuation orders, saying its forces will soon operate there, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By Ellen Knickmeyer, The Associated Press

Posted August 8, 2024 8:07 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2024 8:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar jointly demanded Israel and Hamas return to stalled talks on the war in Gaza next week, saying Thursday that “only the details” of carrying out a cease-fire and hostage release remain to be negotiated. “There is no further time to waste, nor excuses from any party for further delay,” they said in a joint statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Thursday that it had accepted the invitation.

President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Qatari Emir Tamim al-Thani, mediators in indirect negotiations to end 10 months of devastating war in Gaza, set the talks for Aug. 15, to take place in either Doha, Qatar, or Cairo.

A senior U.S. official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss the push by mediators, said only four or five areas of disagreement over implementation remained to be resolved between the two opponents.

The official cited the timing of a planned swap of Palestinian detainees held by Israel, and hostages held by Hamas, as an example.

Egypt, the U.S. and Qatar said they have a proposal ready to present at next week’s talks to resolve the remaining issues.

Critics of Netanyahu accuse him of slow-rolling talks to end the war in Gaza, which began Oct. 7 when Hamas-led militants killed about 1,200 people in Israel. Israel’s offensive in Gaza since then has killed nearly 40,000 people.

There was no immediate response to the offer by Hamas. Last week’s killing of its top political leader in Tehran raised tensions across the region, an escalation widely seen as a blow to cease-fire talks. The killing was widely ascribed to Israel, although Israel has not commented.

U.S. officials have said they believe Hamas can resume negotiations despite the July 31 assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, who had been presiding over the talks for Hamas.

Hamas military chief Yahya Sinwar, who is believed to be sheltering from Israeli attack in underground bunkers beneath Gaza, took over as the group’s political leader. Hamas had other representatives besides Haniyeh attending the talks who can step in for the slain official, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Ellen Knickmeyer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

2h ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

8h ago

Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels
Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels

As many people crack open a cold one to beat the heat this summer, there is a push in Canada's senate to try and place new restrictions on the advertising and labelling of alcohol. Senator Patrick Brazeau,...

3h ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

7h ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

2h ago

Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate the region on Friday. Environment Canada...

8h ago

Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels
Senator to call for advertising ban for beer, wine and liquor, amid push for alcohol warning labels

As many people crack open a cold one to beat the heat this summer, there is a push in Canada's senate to try and place new restrictions on the advertising and labelling of alcohol. Senator Patrick Brazeau,...

3h ago

Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking
Most Ontario 7-Eleven's to offer booze for takeout and in-store drinking

Not only are almost all Ontario 7-Eleven stores going to sell beer wine and coolers starting September 5th, when the Ford government allows convenience stores to start offering alcohol, but most locations...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Accessibility advocates say new courthouse doesn't meet standards
Accessibility advocates say new courthouse doesn't meet standards

The 72,000-square-metre facility provides 63 courtrooms but new video points out possible accessibility issues. The AODA Alliance tells Mark McAllister that the province is breaking its promise to make improvements overall.

2h ago

1:05
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a video shows an undercover Toronto police officer push an individual to the ground, seriously injuring them, during the arrest of another individual last weekend.

5h ago

1:34
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into the incident.

5h ago

2:15
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA

Environment Canada says rain, heavy at times, will begin Thursday night and carry into Friday bringing as much as 50 millimetres to some regions.

8h ago

2:10
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct

Insp. Joyce Schertzer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges stemming from a 2022 crash involving her nephew. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

21h ago

More Videos