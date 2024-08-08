Police seek Vaughan man previously charged with sexual offences involving 12-year-old

Police in York Region are searching for a 20-year-old man who has violated the conditions of his release in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Investigators say in April 2024, a man began posing as a 16-year-old began communicating with a 12-year-old through a social media app, sending them sexually explicit photos and arranging to meet them to commit a sexual act.

On May 7, the man sent rideshare to pick up the minor and bring them to his house, where the alleged sexual act was performed.

In June, police say Shubham Sahota was charged with several sexual offences including sexual interference, luring a child and making explicit material available to a child. He was released on the condition that he reside with a surety in Vaughan.

Police say since July 20 Sahota has not been seen and they have not been able to locate him and they are concerned he may re-offend.

They are asking anyone who may know his whereabouts or have seen him to call police.