A bus crashes into a pillar of an overpass in Turkey, killing 9 people and injuring 26 others

By The Associated Press

Posted August 9, 2024 2:07 am.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 2:12 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A bus traveling between cities in Turkey swerved off a highway and slammed into an overpass pillar Friday, killing nine people on board, an official said. At least 26 other people were injured.

The crash occurred near the town of Polatli, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the capital Ankara, Gov. Vasip Sahin told HaberTurk television station.

The bus was traveling from the city of Izmir in western Turkey to the city of Agri, in the east of the country.

The cause of the crash, which led to the closure of one side of the highway, was not immediately known.

There was no information on the conditions of the injured passengers who were rushed to hospitals in Polatli and Ankara.

