Algonquin Power signs deal to sell renewable energy business for up to US$2.5B

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. says it has signed a deal to sell its renewable energy business to a subsidiary of LS Power for up to US$2.5 billion. The corporate logo of Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2024 9:22 am.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 9:26 am.

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. says it has signed a deal to sell its renewable energy business to a subsidiary of LS Power for up to US$2.5 billion.

Under the deal, which does not include Algonquin’s hydro business, LS Power will pay US$2.28 billion in cash at closing and up to US$220 million under an earn out agreement related to certain wind assets.

The deal came as the company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported a profit attributable to shareholders of US$200.8 million or 28 cents US per share for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of US$253.2 million or 37 cents US per share a year ago.

Revenue totalled US$598.6 million, down from $627.9 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Algonquin says it earned nine cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of eight cents per share a year earlier.

The company also announced it was cutting its dividend to 6.5 cents US per share for the third quarter from 10.85 cents US per share in the second quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AQN)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

51m ago

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

29m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate parts of the region on Friday. Environment...

1h ago

2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police
2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police

Hamilton police officers say emergency crews found the two bodies at an Ottawa Street apartment Thursday afternoon.

1h ago

