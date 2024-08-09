All 4 Milwaukee hotel workers charged with murder in Black man’s death now in custody

FILE - This undated photo provided by Samantha Mitchell shows D'Vontaye Mitchell, left, who died on June 30, 2024, after being pinned to the ground by hotel security guards in Milwaukee with his sister Nayish Mitchell and cousin Samantha Mitchell. (Samantha Mitchell via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 9, 2024 11:39 am.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 11:42 am.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The last of four hotel workers charged in connection with D’Vontaye Mitchell’s death was taken into custody Friday, more than five weeks after he and the others allegedly piled onto the Black man while trying to remove him from a Milwaukee hotel.

Herbert Williamson was taken into custody three days after he and his three co-defendants were charged with being a party to felony murder in Mitchell’s June 30 death at a Hyatt Regency hotel, according to Milwaukee County jail records.

Williamson, a bellhop at the hotel, and the three others were charged after prosecutors scoured video showing them piling on top Mitchell as they tried to remove him from the hotel’s lobby before he died.

Williamson, 52, was charged along with hotel security guard Todd Erickson, 60; front desk worker Devin Johnson-Carson, 23; and security guard Brandon Turner, 35. If convicted, each would face up to 15 years and nine months in prison.

Aimbridge Hospitality, the company that manages the hotel, said previously that it fired several employees who were involved in Mitchell’s death.

Williamson, Turner and Johnson-Carson are Black, while Erickson is white, according to online court records.

Mitchell’s family’s attorneys have likened his death to the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died in 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for about nine minutes.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is part of a team of lawyers representing Mitchell’s family, has said video recorded by a bystander and circulating on social media shows security guards with their knees on Mitchell’s back and neck.

According to a criminal complaint, Mitchell ran into the hotel on June 30 and entered a women’s bathroom. An employee dragged him outside and, with the three others, held him down on his stomach for eight or nine minutes while Mitchell gasped for breath.

The county medical examiner determined that Mitchell died of “restraint asphyxia” and noted that he might have lived had the employees allowed him to turn onto his side, according to the criminal complaint.

An autopsy showed that Mitchell had obesity, and had ingested cocaine and methamphetamine, the complaint states.

Erickson was ordered held on a $50,000 cash bond and Turner on a $30,000 cash bond after both made initial court appearances this week, records show. They have preliminary hearings scheduled for Aug. 19. Johnson-Carson had an initial court hearing scheduled for Friday. Records didn’t list the date of Williamson’s initial hearing.

All four remained in custody as of Friday morning, according to jail records.

Attorneys for Erickson and Turner didn’t immediately respond to Friday messages seeking comment. Court records didn’t list attorneys for Williamson or Johnson-Carson.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

2h ago

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

30m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate parts of the region on Friday. Environment...

3h ago

2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police
2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police

Hamilton police officers say emergency crews found the two bodies at an Ottawa Street apartment Thursday afternoon.

3h ago

Top Stories

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

2h ago

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

30m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate parts of the region on Friday. Environment...

3h ago

2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police
2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police

Hamilton police officers say emergency crews found the two bodies at an Ottawa Street apartment Thursday afternoon.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:47
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest

Concerns are being raised about use of force after CityNews captured exclusive video of a bystander being pushed to the ground and seriously hurt by an undercover police officer during an arrest downtown. Shauna Hunt reports.

17h ago

2:57
Surprising moments from the Olympics
Surprising moments from the Olympics

Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans and journalists in Paris about what it really is like to attend the Olympic Summer Games.

17h ago

1:05
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a video shows an undercover Toronto police officer push an individual to the ground, seriously injuring them, during the arrest of another individual last weekend.

20h ago

1:34
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into the incident.

20h ago

More Videos