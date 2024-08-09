B.C. risks ‘carpet’ of rotting apples without help after co-op’s closure: growers

The president of the BC Fruit Growers' Association worries there could be a devastating apple season in the province this year, a week before gala apples are set to start being picked. Gala apples are seen at an orchard in Wolfville, N.S., Oct. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2024 3:44 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 3:56 pm.

As gala apples ripen on British Columbia’s trees, the president of the provincial fruit growers’ group worries about a devastating season without a way for farmers to refrigerate their crops.

Peter Simonsen of the BC Fruit Growers’ Association says without infrastructure provided by the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative, which abruptly closed last month, it may not be worth picking this year, leaving a “carpet of apples” on the floor of orchards.

B.C. Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis says the emergency group she tasked to come up with solutions after the co-op closed will have news “soon,” but adds there are enough other fruit packers to make up for the loss.

Political rivals, industry representatives and those growing the fruit have called on the government to step in and acquire some of what the co-op left behind, particularly the temperature-controlled cold storage, which allows galas to last for up to 10 months before being sold.

Simonsen says without the storage, growers will be forced to scramble to sell their product in September and October, driving down prices for apples.

Last month, the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative announced that “extremely low” volumes of fruit and difficult market conditions led to the decision to close and it would be going to court to wind down the organization.

Alexis says because of the court process, it’s unlikely the government would be able to acquire the co-op’s storage.

Simonsen says growers don’t feel like the government is listening to their concerns.

“A significant segment of our industry is in big, big trouble. And they are very upset,” he said.

Alexis acknowledged the tight timeline as the galas are ready to be picked in less than a week.

“It’s a terrible situation to be in, but we value the farmer in British Columbia. We have made food security our top priority, and I can tell you that everything we do is about improving conditions so that the farmer can produce more food for British Columbia,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada has won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

4m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

1h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

7h ago

SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend
SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend

The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a marked increase in the number of e-scooter and e-bicycle injuries in kids, calling it an "emerging and concerning trend." The hospital says it treated...

5h ago

