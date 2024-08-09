Baby gorilla is born at Detroit Zoo, the first in its 96-year history

This photo made available by the Detroit Zoo, shows an unnamed baby gorilla is the first to be born at the Detroit Zoo, arriving Thursday, August 8, 2024 and joining a troop of four including mother Bandia and father Mshindi. (Detroit Zoo via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 9, 2024 8:17 am.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 8:26 am.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — It’s a baby — gorilla.

The Detroit Zoo in suburban Detroit said the birth Thursday was the first in its 96-year history.

“Bandia had a very smooth pregnancy, which is so important for a first-time mom,” said Tami Brightrall, the zoo’s associate curator of mammals.

The baby gorilla doesn’t have a name yet, and the sex has not been determined. The newcomer now four other gorillas at the zoo, including Bandia and father Mshindi, all of which arrived a year ago.

Staff worked for months to prepare the troop, even carrying a stuffed gorilla around the habitat to demonstrate how to carry the baby, Brightrall said.

“Our teams also taught the gorillas how to gently touch the stuffed animal, pick it up off the ground and bring it to a member of the team over at the mesh barrier,” she said.

The public won’t immediately see the gorillas.

“The area will reopen once the animal care team determines mom and baby have had enough time to bond and become comfortable in their habitat,” said Melissa Thueme, a mammal supervisor.

The Associated Press




Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

15h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

7m ago

2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police
2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police

Hamilton police officers say emergency crews found the two bodies at an Ottawa Street apartment Thursday afternoon.

24m ago

Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze
Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze

Canada's strong run on Olympic water continued Friday when Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie captured bronze in a thrilling women's canoe double 500-metre race. The Canadians finished just .06 seconds...

1h ago

