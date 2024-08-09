Botswana’s people get the afternoon off work to celebrate a first gold at the Olympics

Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, crosses the finish line followed by Kenneth Bednarek, of the United States, center, and Noah Lyles, of the United States, during the men's 200-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 9, 2024 6:30 am.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 6:42 am.

GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — The country of diamonds now has a gold.

The people of Botswana were given the afternoon off work Friday through a presidential decree so they could celebrate its first gold medal at the Olympics.

Sprinter Letsile Tebogo’s win in the 200 meters on Thursday night in Paris was a moment to cherish for a southern African nation of 2.4 million people that’s largely made up of desert. Botswana is maybe better known for being one of the world’s top diamond producers.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi gave everyone a half-day national holiday in recognition of Tebogo’s victory and to “pause and celebrate him,” his office said.

Before the 21-year-old Tebogo’s breakthrough, Botswana had won just two Olympic medals since its first Games in Moscow in 1980. They’ve all come on the track, with Nijel Amos winning silver in the 800 meters in 2012 and the men’s 4×400 relay team taking bronze at the last Olympics in Tokyo.

Tebogo’s gold was history for all of Africa as he became the first runner from the continent to win the Olympic title in the 200.

Botswana’s neighbor Namibia has come close before, when Frankie Fredericks won silver medals in the 100 and 200 meters at both the 1992 and 1996 Olympics.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

13h ago

Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze
Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze

Canada's Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie captured bronze in a thrilling women's canoe double 500-metre race on Friday at the Olympics. The Canadians finished just .06 seconds behind Ukraine for silver....

9m ago

Male dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach
Male dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police say a male has died of his injuries after a shooting near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night. Officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road area at around...

updated

1m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate parts of the region on Friday. Environment...

updated

39m ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

13h ago

Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze
Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze

Canada's Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie captured bronze in a thrilling women's canoe double 500-metre race on Friday at the Olympics. The Canadians finished just .06 seconds behind Ukraine for silver....

9m ago

Male dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach
Male dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police say a male has died of his injuries after a shooting near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night. Officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road area at around...

updated

1m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate parts of the region on Friday. Environment...

updated

39m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

11h ago

1:05
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a video shows an undercover Toronto police officer push an individual to the ground, seriously injuring them, during the arrest of another individual last weekend.

15h ago

1:34
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into the incident.

16h ago

2:15
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA

Environment Canada says rain, heavy at times, will begin Thursday night and carry into Friday bringing as much as 50 millimetres to some regions.

18h ago

2:10
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct

Insp. Joyce Schertzer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges stemming from a 2022 crash involving her nephew. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
More Videos