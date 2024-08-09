California bookie pleads guilty to running illegal gambling business used by ex-Ohtani interpreter

Mathew Bowyer, second from left, a Southern California bookmaker, and his attorney Diane Bass, right, enter federal court in Santa Ana, Calif., Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

By Amy Taxin And Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Posted August 9, 2024 5:04 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 5:26 pm.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California bookmaker who took thousands of sports bets from the former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani has pleaded guilty Friday to running an illegal gambling business.

Mathew Bowyer, 49, entered the plea in federal court in Santa Ana. He also pleaded guilty to money laundering and subscribing to a false tax return. He’s due to be sentenced Feb. 7.

“I was running an illegal gambling operation, laundering money through other people’s bank accounts,” Bowyer told the judge.

Federal prosecutors declined to comment after the hearing.

According to prosecutors, Bowyer ran an illegal gambling business for at least five years in Southern California and Las Vegas, and he took wagers from more than 700 bettors, including Ohtani’s former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

Operating an unlicensed betting business is a federal crime. Meanwhile, sports gambling is illegal in California, even as 38 states and the District of Columbia allow some form of it.

Mizuhara pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud for stealing nearly $17 million from a bank account belonging to Ohtani, who played for the Los Angeles Angels before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason.

Federal investigators say Mizuhara, who is scheduled to be sentenced in October, made about 19,000 wagers between September 2021 and January 2024. While Mizuhara’s winnings totaled over $142 million, which he deposited in his own bank account and not Ohtani’s, his losing bets were around $183 million — a net loss of nearly $41 million.

Still, investigators didn’t find any evidence Mizuhara had wagered on baseball. Prosecutors said there also was no evidence that Ohtani was involved in or aware of Mizuhara’s gambling, and the player, who cooperated with investigators, is considered a victim.

Federal prosecutors said Bowyer’s other customers included a professional baseball player for a Southern California club and a former minor league player. Neither were identified by name in court filings.

Bowyer’s guilty pleas are just the latest sports betting scandal this year, including one that led Major League Baseball to ban a player for life for the first time since Pete Rose was barred in 1989. In June, the league banned San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life and suspended four other players for betting on baseball legally. Marcano became the first active player in a century banned for life because of gambling.

Rose, whose playing days were already over, agreed to his ban in 1989 after an investigation found that he’d placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team.

The league’s gambling policy prohibits players and team employees from wagering on baseball, even legally. MLB also bans betting on other sports with illegal or offshore bookmakers. The penalty is determined at the discretion of the commissioner’s office.

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles.

Amy Taxin And Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press







Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada has won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

1h ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball

Canada's impressive run in women's beach volleyball has culminated with a silver medal in Paris. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson lost to the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia Ramos...

breaking

37m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

2h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

8h ago

