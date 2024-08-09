Canada imposes sanctions on anniversary of fraudulent 2020 Belarus election

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada his imposed sanctions on 10 people and six entities on the anniversary of the fraudulent 2020 presidential elections in Belarus. Joly speaks with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons before Question Period, in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2024 12:59 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 1:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada his imposed sanctions on 10 people and six entities on the anniversary of the fraudulent 2020 presidential elections in Belarus.

The sanctions are in response to what Joly describes as ongoing and systematic human rights abuses in Belarus, and support for Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

The list includes judges who Canada says have arbitrarily condemned citizens for expressing their opposition to the 2020 elections.

It also includes people who co-ordinate military production with Russia in Belarus.

Canada also sanctions entities that are involved in the production and repair of military equipment used as part of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and state-owned enterprises that intimidated and fired employees involved in peaceful protests and strikes after the 2020 election.

The measures were imposed in co-ordination with the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

