Cannabis oils and softgels recalled due to intoxicating ingredients: Heath Canada

Health Canada has announced a recall of several cannabis oils and softgels because they may contain unexpected amounts of THC and HHC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO Supplied by Health Canada.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2024 6:06 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 6:26 pm.

Health Canada has announced a recall of several cannabis oils and softgels because they may contain unexpected amounts of THC and HHC.

The agency says both ingredients are intoxicants and could pose a danger to consumers.

The affected products include specific dosages of Emprise CBN+CBD Softgels, NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum Hemp Multicannabinoid Oil and Oil Softgels, and Ultra Plus Multicannabinoid Oil and Softgels.

They were sold to consumers by authorized retailers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Yukon between December 2022 and July 2024.

The products were also sold to medical clients through Rosebud Productions Inc., Open Fields Winnipeg, Open Fields Saskatchewan and Médicibis in Quebec.

Both Health Canada and the recalling company, iNaturally Organic Inc., have received reports of adverse reactions.

Health Canada says consumers should immediately stop taking the affected cannabis oils and softgels and either throw them out or return them to where they bought them.

To see the specific dosages and lot numbers affected, visit https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours
6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says six men were arrested and charged, and two others remain wanted in an alleged kidnapping that occurred in Scarborough last month. Officers were called to the Midland...

10m ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball

Canada's impressive run in women's beach volleyball has culminated with a silver medal in Paris. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson lost to the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia Ramos...

1h ago

Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

5m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

4h ago

Top Stories

6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours
6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says six men were arrested and charged, and two others remain wanted in an alleged kidnapping that occurred in Scarborough last month. Officers were called to the Midland...

10m ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball

Canada's impressive run in women's beach volleyball has culminated with a silver medal in Paris. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson lost to the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia Ramos...

1h ago

Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

5m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.
2:47
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest

Concerns are being raised about use of force after CityNews captured exclusive video of a bystander being pushed to the ground and seriously hurt by an undercover police officer during an arrest downtown. Shauna Hunt reports.

2:24
Booze ad ban & warning labels pitched
Booze ad ban & warning labels pitched

Senator Patrick Brazeau is now 4-and-a-half years sober, and he's turning his attention to alcohol regulation. He says the risks are obvious, and alcohol should have warning labels and an ad ban - like tobacco products.

1:51
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster

Ride warriors are preparing after learning the country's longest, tallest and fastest will be arriving to wonderland in 2025. Brandon Rowe has a preview.

2:57
Surprising moments from the Olympics
Surprising moments from the Olympics

Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans and journalists in Paris about what it really is like to attend the Olympic Summer Games.

More Videos