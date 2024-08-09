EU and US call for the release of Belarus’ political prisoners on the anniversary of mass protests

This photo combination shows Belarus political prisoners, clockwise from top left, Viasna human rights group founder and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski in , Belarus' opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova, journalist Andrzej Poczobut and opposition activist Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya holding a portrait of her jailed husband Syarhey Tsikhanousky. (AP Photo)

By Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

Posted August 9, 2024 5:07 pm.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The European Union and the United States on Friday marked the fourth anniversary of massive protests in Belarus by calling for the release of all political prisoners and voicing support for the Belarusian people.

The 2020 election, widely seen as fraudulen t both at home and abroad, gave Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko his sixth term in office. The disputed balloting touched off the biggest protests and crackdown on dissent in Belarus in its post-Soviet history.

In a statement marking the anniversary, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell emphasized that “the EU remains united in its support to the brave people of Belarus, the Belarusian democratic movement, and civil society in their quest for a free, democratic, sovereign and independent Belarus as part of a peaceful Europe.”

Lukashenko’s government responded to the protests with a brutal crackdown, in which over 35,000 people were arrested and thousands were beaten. Many opposition figures were convicted and given long prison terms, while others fled abroad.

The Viasna human rights group estimates that Belarus now has about 1,400 political prisoners, including the group’s founder and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski. Viasna said on Friday that 65,000 people have faced arrests since the start of the protests.

“In the four years since the start of the 2020 election campaign, repression in Belarus has not stopped; on the contrary, the situation has critically worsened,” Viasna said. “Every day, arbitrary detentions continue across the country. Searches, smartphone checks, mistreatment after arrest, terrible conditions in prisons, beatings, and torture have become a daily reality for Belarusians.”

The U.S. Embassy in Belarus called for immediate release of political prisoners and voiced “support the Belarusian people and their democratic aspirations.”

Lukashenko, who this year marked three decades in power, has survived the protests thanks to staunch support from Moscow. He allowed Russian troops to use Belarus’ territory to invade Ukraine in 2022 and let Moscow deploy some tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Friday announced new sanctions against 19 Belarusian individuals and 14 entities “involved in supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine through military resource production and transshipment of goods to Russia, sanctions evasion on behalf of Belarusian defense entities, and revenue generation for Belarusian oligarchs.”

It noted that the move, along with the sanctions introduced this week by the EU, Canada and Britain, “signal the international community’s continuing solidarity with the Belarusian people in their struggle for a free, democratic, and sovereign Belarus.”

Borrell urged for the release of all political prisoners in Belarus and noted that the EU on Monday adopted additional sanctions against 28 Belarusian officials accused of human rights violations, politically motivated trials, and state propaganda activities.

He also said the EU will provide support of up to 3 billion euros (about $3.3 billion) to stabilize Belarus’ economy and reform its institutions “once Belarus embarks on a democratic transition.”

Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press




Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada has won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

1h ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball

Canada's impressive run in women's beach volleyball has culminated with a silver medal in Paris. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson lost to the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia Ramos...

breaking

37m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

2h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

8h ago

