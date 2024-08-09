Georgia lawmaker charged with driving under influence after hitting bicycle in bike lane of street

By The Associated Press

Posted August 9, 2024 3:40 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 3:42 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state Rep. Devan Seabaugh is accused of driving under the influence after authorities say he ran into a bicyclist who was riding in the bike lane of an Atlanta street.

Seabaugh faces seven charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving under the influence of drugs, Atlanta Municipal Court records show.

The Cobb County politician was arrested Thursday night in the Grant Park neighborhood of Atlanta by a Georgia State Patrol task force that targets drunken drivers.

“Today I’m thankful that no one was seriously hurt in last night’s traffic incident,” Seabaugh said on social media.

“I appreciate the professionalism of the law enforcement officers on the scene, and we will let the legal process continue to play out,” he added. “I look forward to the facts coming out and providing clarity to all concerned.”

Seabaugh was held in the Atlanta City Jail and released early Friday. No attorney is listed for him in the court records, which don’t provide additional details such as the type of drugs involved.

Seabaugh, a Republican, was elected to the Georgia House in a special election in the summer of 2021, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. His district includes parts of western Cobb County and portions of Marietta and Kennesaw.

Seabaugh faces Democrat challenger Karl Gallegos in the Nov. 5 general election.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada has won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

4m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

1h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

7h ago

SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend
SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend

The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a marked increase in the number of e-scooter and e-bicycle injuries in kids, calling it an "emerging and concerning trend." The hospital says it treated...

5h ago

Top Stories

Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada has won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

4m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

1h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

7h ago

SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend
SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend

The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a marked increase in the number of e-scooter and e-bicycle injuries in kids, calling it an "emerging and concerning trend." The hospital says it treated...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:47
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest

Concerns are being raised about use of force after CityNews captured exclusive video of a bystander being pushed to the ground and seriously hurt by an undercover police officer during an arrest downtown. Shauna Hunt reports.

21h ago

2:24
Booze ad ban & warning labels pitched
Booze ad ban & warning labels pitched

Senator Patrick Brazeau is now 4-and-a-half years sober, and he's turning his attention to alcohol regulation. He says the risks are obvious, and alcohol should have warning labels and an ad ban - like tobacco products.

21h ago

1:51
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster

Ride warriors are preparing after learning the country's longest, tallest and fastest will be arriving to wonderland in 2025. Brandon Rowe has a preview.

22h ago

2:57
Surprising moments from the Olympics
Surprising moments from the Olympics

Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans and journalists in Paris about what it really is like to attend the Olympic Summer Games.

21h ago

More Videos