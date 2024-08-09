Group planning Swift fan parties say safety is ‘top of mind’ after Austrian arrests

Singer Taylor Swift, who contributed a song to the new movie "One Chance" takes a photo with a fan before walking the red carpet for the movie's gala during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Monday, September 9, 2013. The organizers of parties for Taylor Swift fans outside the venues of her upcoming Toronto shows say safety is their top priority after Eras Tour shows were cancelled this week in Austria following the arrest of suspects who allegedly planned to attack onlookers in Vienna. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2024 12:29 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 12:42 pm.

The group organizing parties outside the Taylor Swift concert venue in Toronto says safety is “top of mind” after an attack threat in Austria forced several of her shows to be cancelled, as an expert warns that securing such events is growing increasingly complex.

Concern about security surrounding Swift’s concerts is attracting renewed attention, after Austrian authorities announced they had arrested three suspects and foiled a conspiracy to attack now-cancelled shows in Vienna with knives or homemade explosives.

Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24 is hosting parties outside the Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto when Swift is here for six shows in November, and says it is “heartbroken” for Austrian fans who missed out on seeing a tour that has attracted massive global interest.

The group says it is “monitoring” developments after the Austrian arrests and will remain in contact with all relevant authorities as Swift’s arrival in Toronto approaches.

Retired RCMP officer and security consultant Chris Mathers says security planning for mass public events is constantly evolving due to threats emanating from organized terror groups or those dealing with mental health challenges.

Mayor Olivia Chow has said that Toronto police is meeting regularly with various groups ahead of the Swift concerts and she has voiced confidence that the Toronto leg of the Eras tour will be safe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

