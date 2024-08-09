‘Bold and brilliant:’ Loved ones remember firefighter killed fighting Jasper blaze

Alberta wildfires
Firefighters and other rescue workers line a road to honour a firefighter from Calgary who died while on duty in Jasper National Park as a procession mourning his loss made its way past in Hinton, Alberta, east of Jasper National Park, on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alberta Wildfire **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2024 8:47 pm.

The Alberta wildland firefighter killed while battling a blaze in Jasper National Park last weekend is being remembered for his bold personality and sense of humour.

Alberta Wildfire spokeswoman Melissa Story confirmed in an email Friday that family, friends and colleagues are mourning Morgan Kitchen.

A memorial post circulating on social media says Kitchen, who was 24 and lived in Calgary, had a “bold and brilliant” personality, a nimble wit and an “outrageous and ridiculous” sense of humour.

It said Kitchen was a much-loved character who gave the best hugs and brought “streams of adventure, joy and fun.”

“Morgan was a talented athlete, musician, singer, comedian and actor,” the post said.

“He could have been a gifted teacher but was wired to be a first responder. The lifestyle and people drew him in. The photos and stories his crew shared of his last few months reflect a genuinely happy man doing what he loved in a place as wild and free as he was.”

Kitchen is survived by his parents, step-parents, many siblings and other relatives, as well as a “thick network of friends,” said the post.

Kitchen also served with the Canadian Armed Forces.

Andrée-Anne Poulin, a spokeswoman for the Department of National Defence, said Kitchen joined as a primary reservist in February 2020, serving as an infantry private with the Calgary Highlanders.

“We extend our sincere condolences to their family, friends and former colleagues during this difficult time,” Poulin said in an email.

RCMP have said the firefighter based out of Rocky Mountain House died Saturday after he was injured by a falling tree while fighting an active fire northeast of the Jasper townsite.

About 20,000 park visitors and 5,000 residents of the town were forced out last month due to fires. Flames spread into the town and destroyed one-third of its buildings.

Kitchen’s funeral is scheduled for Aug. 17 in Calgary, his stepmother said on social media.

Alberta’s forestry minister, Todd Loewen, told reporters Friday that flags will be flown at half-mast at forestry and parks buildings to honour Kitchen’s sacrifice.

Kitchen’s family is also eligible to apply for a $100,000 memorial fund, he said.

“Nothing I can say will make his loss any easier for his family, community or those who were with him on the front lines,” said Loewen.

“But I hope those closest to him know he gave his life doing something he knew was important.”

A GoFundMe page was set up Thursday night to raise money for a plaque to be installed somewhere in the Rockies to honour Kitchen’s sacrifice. On Friday afternoon, it had exceeded its $2,500 goal.

Funds not used for the plaque will be donated to the Red Cross Alberta Wildfires Appeal.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours
6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says six men were arrested and charged, and two others remain wanted in an alleged kidnapping that occurred in Scarborough last month. Officers were called to the Midland...

1h ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball

Canada's impressive run in women's beach volleyball has culminated with a silver medal in Paris. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson lost to the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia Ramos...

2h ago

Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

48m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

5h ago

Top Stories

6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours
6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says six men were arrested and charged, and two others remain wanted in an alleged kidnapping that occurred in Scarborough last month. Officers were called to the Midland...

1h ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball

Canada's impressive run in women's beach volleyball has culminated with a silver medal in Paris. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson lost to the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia Ramos...

2h ago

Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

48m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week

Sunny skies with winds gusting upwards of 45 km/h in some areas on Saturday with cooler temperatures throughout the weekend before a high-pressure system moves in next week.

2h ago

3:23
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed

A video on the Eglinton Crosstown's social media channels about how trains not in public service get cleaned has raised frustrations. It's been eight months since an in-depth project briefing. Cynthia Mulligan and Nick Westoll discuss the project.

2h ago

2:12
Brampton teen becomes one of the youngest to perform solo flight
Brampton teen becomes one of the youngest to perform solo flight

She can’t yet legally drive a car, but a Brampton teen can fly a plane solo. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:50
7-Eleven convenience stores will soon allow in-store drinking at most Ontario locations
7-Eleven convenience stores will soon allow in-store drinking at most Ontario locations

7-Eleven locations across Ontario will eventually begin serving alcohol at a majority of its stores. As Jazan Grewal reports, this comes as convenience stores in the province prepare to start selling beer, wine and coolers in early September.

9h ago

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.
More Videos