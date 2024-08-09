Peru enacts law restricting prosecution of crimes against humanity, favoring former leader Fujimori

FILE - Peru's jailed, former President Alberto Fujimori, photographed through a glass window, attends his trial at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, June 28, 2016. Former President Fujimori, who was pardoned in December from his convictions for corruption and responsibility for the murder of 25 people, plans to run for Peru's presidency for the fourth time in 2026, his eldest daughter said Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)

By Franklin Briceño, The Associated Press

Posted August 9, 2024 7:05 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 7:12 pm.

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s government on Friday enacted a law that prevents the prosecution of crimes against humanity committed before 2002, a decision that favors former President Alberto Fujimori as well as hundreds of military personnel investigated or prosecuted for massacres and murders during the country’s internal armed conflict (1980-2000).

The law, which had no comments from President Dina Boluarte, was promulgated, despite a July order from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the highest regional court in this matter, indicating to Boluarte, Congress and the Judiciary that they should annul what was then still a bill, because it contravened international law.

The United Nations on Friday denounced the enacting of the bill.

Peru’s new law “contravenes the country’s obligations under international law and is a troubling development, amid a broader backlash against human rights and the rule of law in Peru,” said Volker Türk, UN human rights chief, in a statement.

“Crimes against humanity and war crimes are among the most serious violations of international law and neither amnesties nor statutes of limitations should extend to them,” the statement added. “Those responsible for atrocity crimes must be held accountable, consistent with international law.”

According to an estimate by the Peruvian prosecutor’s office released in June, the legislation will have a direct impact on 550 victims and 600 cases, including investigations and judicial processes that would be archived or dismissed by statute of limitations.

According to experts, the law will especially benefit Fujimori — who governed Peru from 1990 to 2000 and was sentenced in 2009 on charges of human rights abuses — in a current trial in which prosecutors seek to sentence him to 25 years in the murder of six peasants in 1992.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Franklin Briceño, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours
6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says six men were arrested and charged, and two others remain wanted in an alleged kidnapping that occurred in Scarborough last month. Officers were called to the Midland...

11m ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball

Canada's impressive run in women's beach volleyball has culminated with a silver medal in Paris. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson lost to the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia Ramos...

1h ago

Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

6m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

4h ago

Top Stories

6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours
6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says six men were arrested and charged, and two others remain wanted in an alleged kidnapping that occurred in Scarborough last month. Officers were called to the Midland...

11m ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball

Canada's impressive run in women's beach volleyball has culminated with a silver medal in Paris. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson lost to the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia Ramos...

1h ago

Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

6m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.
2:47
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest

Concerns are being raised about use of force after CityNews captured exclusive video of a bystander being pushed to the ground and seriously hurt by an undercover police officer during an arrest downtown. Shauna Hunt reports.

2:24
Booze ad ban & warning labels pitched
Booze ad ban & warning labels pitched

Senator Patrick Brazeau is now 4-and-a-half years sober, and he's turning his attention to alcohol regulation. He says the risks are obvious, and alcohol should have warning labels and an ad ban - like tobacco products.

1:51
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster

Ride warriors are preparing after learning the country's longest, tallest and fastest will be arriving to wonderland in 2025. Brandon Rowe has a preview.

2:57
Surprising moments from the Olympics
Surprising moments from the Olympics

Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans and journalists in Paris about what it really is like to attend the Olympic Summer Games.

More Videos