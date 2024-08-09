Quebec says it won’t limit health care in English, open to ‘clarifying’ directive

The Quebec government says it's ready to make changes to a controversial directive that has raised concerns the province is restricting access to health care in English. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube responds to the Opposition during question period in the National Assembly, in Quebec City, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2024 11:38 am.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 11:42 am.

MONTREAL — The Quebec government says it is ready to make changes to a controversial directive that has raised concerns the province is restricting access to health care in English.

Three provincial ministers say in an open letter published this morning that the government is not limiting the availability of health services in English, and there will never be language requirements in Quebec to treat a patient.

Jean-François Roberge, minister of the French language, Eric Girard, minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, and Health Minister Christian Dubé say they will meet with representatives of the English-speaking community to hear their concerns and reassure them.

The letter comes as federal Liberal MPs have begun to raise concerns about the directive, which sets out specific examples of situations where English can be used in health-care settings.

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland’s office says in a statement this morning that the government expects provinces not to make decisions that would impede Canadians’ access to health care in either official language.

The 23-page Quebec directive says a language other than French can only be used in health-care settings when health, public safety or the principles of natural justice require it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

2h ago

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

30m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate parts of the region on Friday. Environment...

3h ago

2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police
2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police

Hamilton police officers say emergency crews found the two bodies at an Ottawa Street apartment Thursday afternoon.

3h ago

Top Stories

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

2h ago

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

30m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate parts of the region on Friday. Environment...

3h ago

2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police
2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police

Hamilton police officers say emergency crews found the two bodies at an Ottawa Street apartment Thursday afternoon.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:47
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest

Concerns are being raised about use of force after CityNews captured exclusive video of a bystander being pushed to the ground and seriously hurt by an undercover police officer during an arrest downtown. Shauna Hunt reports.

17h ago

2:57
Surprising moments from the Olympics
Surprising moments from the Olympics

Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans and journalists in Paris about what it really is like to attend the Olympic Summer Games.

17h ago

1:05
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a video shows an undercover Toronto police officer push an individual to the ground, seriously injuring them, during the arrest of another individual last weekend.

20h ago

1:34
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into the incident.

20h ago

More Videos