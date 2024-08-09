Quebec says it won’t limit health care in English, open to ‘clarifying’ directive

MONTREAL — The Quebec government says it is ready to make changes to a controversial directive that has raised concerns the province is restricting access to health care in English.

Three provincial ministers say in an open letter published this morning that the government is not limiting the availability of health services in English, and there will never be language requirements in Quebec to treat a patient.

Jean-François Roberge, minister of the French language, Eric Girard, minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, and Health Minister Christian Dubé say they will meet with representatives of the English-speaking community to hear their concerns and reassure them.

The letter comes as federal Liberal MPs have begun to raise concerns about the directive, which sets out specific examples of situations where English can be used in health-care settings.

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland’s office says in a statement this morning that the government expects provinces not to make decisions that would impede Canadians’ access to health care in either official language.

The 23-page Quebec directive says a language other than French can only be used in health-care settings when health, public safety or the principles of natural justice require it.

The Canadian Press