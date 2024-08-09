Record-breaking wildfires scorch more than 1.4 million acres in Oregon, authorities say

FILE - This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation shows the Durkee Fire burning in eastern Ore., Monday, July 22, 2024. (Oregon Department of Transportation via AP, File)

By Claire Rush, The Associated Press

Posted August 9, 2024 3:39 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 3:43 pm.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Wildfires in Oregon have burned more acres of land this year than any since reliable records began, authorities said, with the region’s peak fire season in mid-August still on the horizon.

Blazes have scorched more than 1.4 million acres, or nearly 2,200 square miles (5,700 square kilometers), said Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Carol Connolly. That’s the most since reliable records began in 1992, she said, and surpasses the previous record set in 2020, when deadly fires tore across the state.

Connolly said 71 large fires have burned the vast majority of Oregon land so far this year. Large fires are defined as those that burn more than 100 acres of timber or more than 300 acres of grass or brush.

Thirty-two homes in the state have been lost to the fires, she said. The blazes have been fueled by high temperatures, dry conditions and low humidity.

Oregon’s largest blaze is the Durkee Fire in eastern Oregon. It has scorched more than 459 square miles (1,200 square kilometers) but was at least 95% contained as of Friday, according to authorities. At one point it was the largest fire in the country.

California’s Park Fire has since become the biggest blaze in the U.S., scorching more than 660 square miles (1,709 square kilometers) and destroying more than 600 structures. A local man was arrested after authorities alleged he started the fire by pushing a burning car into a gully in a wilderness park outside the Sacramento Valley city of Chico.

The Oregon fires have largely torched rural and mountain areas and prompted evacuation notices across the state. On Friday, a fire near the Portland suburb of Oregon City led authorities to close part of a state highway and issue Level 3 “go now” evacuation orders along part of the route.

The most destructive fires on recent record in Oregon were in 2020. Blazes over Labor Day weekend that year were among the worst natural disasters in the state’s history, killing nine people, burning more than 1,875 square miles (4,856 square kilometers) and destroying thousands of homes and other structures.

Claire Rush, The Associated Press




Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada has won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

9m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

1h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

7h ago

SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend
SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend

The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a marked increase in the number of e-scooter and e-bicycle injuries in kids, calling it an "emerging and concerning trend." The hospital says it treated...

5h ago

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:47
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest

Concerns are being raised about use of force after CityNews captured exclusive video of a bystander being pushed to the ground and seriously hurt by an undercover police officer during an arrest downtown. Shauna Hunt reports.

22h ago

2:24
Booze ad ban & warning labels pitched
Booze ad ban & warning labels pitched

Senator Patrick Brazeau is now 4-and-a-half years sober, and he's turning his attention to alcohol regulation. He says the risks are obvious, and alcohol should have warning labels and an ad ban - like tobacco products.

21h ago

1:51
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster

Ride warriors are preparing after learning the country's longest, tallest and fastest will be arriving to wonderland in 2025. Brandon Rowe has a preview.

22h ago

2:57
Surprising moments from the Olympics
Surprising moments from the Olympics

Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans and journalists in Paris about what it really is like to attend the Olympic Summer Games.

21h ago

