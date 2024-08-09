Saputo reports $142M Q1 profit, revenue up nearly 10% from year ago

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2024 6:50 am.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 6:56 am.

MONTREAL — Saputo Inc. reported a profit of $142 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose nearly 10 per cent compared with a year ago.

The cheese and dairy company says the profit amounted to 33 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a profit of $141 million or 33 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $4.61 billion for what was the first quarter of the company’s 2025 financial year, up from $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Saputo says it earned 39 cents per diluted share for its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 36 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

The company says the results reflected a continued solid performance by its Canadian business, meaningful improvements in the U.S. and higher sales volumes across its operations.

Saputo chair and CEO Lino Saputo says the company remains optimistic heading into the balance of the year as it continues to make progress on its strategic plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SAP)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

13h ago

Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze
Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze

Canada's Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie captured bronze in a thrilling women's canoe double 500-metre race on Friday at the Olympics. The Canadians finished just .06 seconds behind Ukraine for silver....

11m ago

Male dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach
Male dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police say a male has died of his injuries after a shooting near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night. Officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road area at around...

updated

4m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate parts of the region on Friday. Environment...

updated

41m ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

13h ago

Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze
Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze

Canada's Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie captured bronze in a thrilling women's canoe double 500-metre race on Friday at the Olympics. The Canadians finished just .06 seconds behind Ukraine for silver....

11m ago

Male dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach
Male dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police say a male has died of his injuries after a shooting near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night. Officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road area at around...

updated

4m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate parts of the region on Friday. Environment...

updated

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

11h ago

1:05
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a video shows an undercover Toronto police officer push an individual to the ground, seriously injuring them, during the arrest of another individual last weekend.

15h ago

1:34
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into the incident.

16h ago

2:15
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA

Environment Canada says rain, heavy at times, will begin Thursday night and carry into Friday bringing as much as 50 millimetres to some regions.

19h ago

2:10
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct
High ranking Toronto police officer found guilty of misconduct

Insp. Joyce Schertzer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges stemming from a 2022 crash involving her nephew. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
More Videos