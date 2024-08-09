The Big Story

Is all that self-care just making us lonely?

spa centre
Spa centre. (Photo by HUUM)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 9, 2024 8:36 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, we’ve all done it. Life is hard, the week is long and rather than force yourself to be out and about on a Friday night, you just need to unwind. All by yourself. Maybe do a little online shopping or pamper yourself however you please … so you turn down the invite, sit down on the couch and practice a little “self-care”.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with this. We all need breaks! But you should be aware that it’s not that simple. There are trillions of dollars to be made from self-care practices and products, and the industry is only growing as we become more isolated and lonely. 

Allie Volpe is a senior reporter at Vox. She said self-care has come far from is health care and social movement roots. “Wellness isn’t something you get from other people it’s something you buy it’s something you show off and it’s often something that you do alone,” said Volpe.

So next time you feel like backing out of something to stay inside alone, maybe ask yourself: Why am I doing this? Is it just because it’s easier?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

15h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

5m ago

2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police
2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police

Hamilton police officers say emergency crews found the two bodies at an Ottawa Street apartment Thursday afternoon.

23m ago

Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze
Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze

Canada's strong run on Olympic water continued Friday when Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie captured bronze in a thrilling women's canoe double 500-metre race. The Canadians finished just .06 seconds...

1h ago

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

15h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

5m ago

2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police
2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police

Hamilton police officers say emergency crews found the two bodies at an Ottawa Street apartment Thursday afternoon.

23m ago

Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze
Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze

Canada's strong run on Olympic water continued Friday when Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie captured bronze in a thrilling women's canoe double 500-metre race. The Canadians finished just .06 seconds...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:57
Surprising moments from the Olympics
Surprising moments from the Olympics

Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans and journalists in Paris about what it really is like to attend the Olympic Summer Games.

14h ago

1:05
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a video shows an undercover Toronto police officer push an individual to the ground, seriously injuring them, during the arrest of another individual last weekend.

17h ago

1:34
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into the incident.

17h ago

2:15
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA
Special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA

Environment Canada says rain, heavy at times, will begin Thursday night and carry into Friday bringing as much as 50 millimetres to some regions.

20h ago

More Videos