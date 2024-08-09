S&P/TSX composite up, while U.S. stock markets also rise at end of a volatile week

Falling Canadian dollars coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2024 11:41 am.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index moved higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains in base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets also rose at the end of a volatile trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.76 points at 22,266.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 46.81 points at 39,493.30. The S&P 500 index was up 11.76 points at 5,331.07, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.01 points at 16,685.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.84 cents US compared with 72.76 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was up 28 cents at US$76.47 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.14 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.00 at US$2,468.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$4.00 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

2h ago

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

30m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate parts of the region on Friday. Environment...

3h ago

2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police
2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police

Hamilton police officers say emergency crews found the two bodies at an Ottawa Street apartment Thursday afternoon.

3h ago

