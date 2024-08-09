‘1 step may as well be 500’: Disabilities advocate raises awareness for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

During Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) awareness month, an advocate says there's not enough conversation or action around improving accessibility for those with SMA and other disabilities. Dilshad Burman reports.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted August 9, 2024 6:41 pm.

What was supposed to be a relaxing vacation in Costa Rica began with a harrowing ordeal for disabilities advocate Tori Lacey in May of this year, as she was precariously carried off an airplane strapped to a broken aisle wheelchair.

“It was really really scary … the whole time I’m just thinking if they tip that chair any more, I’m going to fall out and over the side,” she tells CityNews.

“I don’t have a lot of neck control. I don’t have trunk support. So [I was] I’m propped up by pillows, my dad is trying to hold me in the chair.”

Lacey has a rare genetic condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) that affects the motor neurons but has no cognitive manifestations.

“Over time, it causes progressive weakness affecting people’s arms and legs, but also affecting their breathing and swallowing muscles and because of the nature of the weakness, it can also lead to skeletal abnormalities like scoliosis and mobility issues,” explains Dr. Aaron Izenberg, a neurologist at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center, which means Lacey uses a motorized wheelchair and cannot navigate stairs.

Despite informing the airline of these limitations, “they essentially just said that a jet bridge was not made available and that this would have to be how I disembark the plane — from a steep set of stairs,” she says.

She says the incident still haunts her today and during Spinal Muscular Atrophy Awareness Month in August, she hopes that sharing her experiences about living with the disease will ensure that no one has to go through such an indignity again.

“People with disabilities are travelling and I don’t think it’s acceptable that our safety is not being prioritized. But I also think it’s something that’s not really talked about enough. You put a complaint in with whatever airline you’re travelling with, and they’ll take down your complaint, but nothing really happens,” she says.

“So I think posting about these experiences on social media, making the general public aware that this is how people with disabilities are required to board planes and get off planes and that our mobility devices are consistently being damaged — I think it’s so important because if we don’t share these stories, then people just aren’t aware of what’s happening.”

Dr. Izenberg explains that SMA symptoms can vary widely in terms of severity.

“Many of our patients require assistance with basic things that we often don’t think about like activities of daily living, getting dressed, and transferring in and out of bed. Depending on how much strength they have in their arms, they might need adaptive changes made to their computer so they’re able to type and interact on a computer. And for some patients who might have more severe involvement, they’ll need support with breathing or support with nutrition and swallowing,” he says.

“I can really only move a couple of fingers on my right hand, which is enough for me to drive my wheelchair and type on my phone when it’s propped up in the right position. But other than that, I need assistance with everything else from getting up in the morning to making lunch, to getting around the city to all my work events,” says Lacey.

In recent years, huge strides have been made in gene-based therapies to mitigate the effects of SMA.

“The benefits are most staggering in children. So children who may never have been able to walk are able to walk, children who may have not tragically survived past a very young age are surviving,” says Dr. Izenberg.

“The natural course of this condition is that we expect it to gradually progress and worsen over time … some of these medications can help adults to stop that progression or slow that progression, and that translates into a huge meaningful difference in their day-to-day lives. From a functional perspective, it means that they can keep working, they can keep living independently, taking care of their families.”

Along with advancements in treatment, Lacey says she’s able to live independently thanks to Ontario’s Direct Funding Program which enables her to employ her own caregivers.

“It makes me a lot more independent, it means that I’m able to live away from my family,” she says.

However, she adds that the continued lack of simple accommodations for those living with disabilities is both discouraging and frustrating.

I think that things are moving way too slow. I mean the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) promised that there would be a fully accessible Ontario by 2025. We’re very quickly approaching 2025, and I already know that that deadline is not going to be met,” she says.

“So many places here in Toronto have one step up into a storefront … to me, one step may as well be 500 steps … and business owners are not putting a simple temporary ramp to make these places accessible. I think that people often don’t realize how simple accessibility solutions are.”

She feels that the AODA does not go far enough and feels things won’t change unless all levels of government take a tougher stance.

“I think that true change is not going to happen until the government steps in and mandates that these changes be made because unfortunately, I don’t think people are going to do it on their own,” she says.

“There’s still so much that needs to be done to make sure that people with disabilities can actively be out in our communities and participate in society.”

6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours
6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says six men were arrested and charged, and two others remain wanted in an alleged kidnapping that occurred in Scarborough last month. Officers were called to the Midland...

9m ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball

Canada's impressive run in women's beach volleyball has culminated with a silver medal in Paris. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson lost to the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia Ramos...

1h ago

Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

4m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

4h ago

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.
2:47
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest

Concerns are being raised about use of force after CityNews captured exclusive video of a bystander being pushed to the ground and seriously hurt by an undercover police officer during an arrest downtown. Shauna Hunt reports.

2:24
Booze ad ban & warning labels pitched
Booze ad ban & warning labels pitched

Senator Patrick Brazeau is now 4-and-a-half years sober, and he's turning his attention to alcohol regulation. He says the risks are obvious, and alcohol should have warning labels and an ad ban - like tobacco products.

1:51
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster

Ride warriors are preparing after learning the country's longest, tallest and fastest will be arriving to wonderland in 2025. Brandon Rowe has a preview.

2:57
Surprising moments from the Olympics
Surprising moments from the Olympics

Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans and journalists in Paris about what it really is like to attend the Olympic Summer Games.

