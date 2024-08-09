Guerrero extends hitting streak to 21 games, Berrios strikes out 8 as Jays beat A’s

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) runs the bases after hitting a two-run homer scoring Spencer Horwitz in sixth inning American League baseball action against the Detroit Tigers in Toronto on Saturday, July 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 9, 2024 10:02 pm.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his hitting streak to 21 games, Jose Berrios struck out eight in seven innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1 on Friday night.

Alejandro Kirk drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning, and Spencer Horwitz gave Toronto some insurance with a solo home run in the eighth as the Blue Jays won for the third time in four games.

Guerrero hit a pair of singles and his hitting streak is the longest active streak in the majors.

Guerrero also dove into the netting and landed in the front row of seats behind first base after catching Shea Langeliers’ foul popup to strand two runners in the top of the sixth.

Berrios (10-9) allowed one run and six hits. He’s 8-2 with a 2.83 ERA in 12 home starts and 2-7 with a 5.29 ERA in 12 road starts.

Chad Green pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 11 chances. Horwitz went 3-for-4, coming within a triple of the cycle.

George Springer hit the 59th leadoff home run of his career, a second-deck drive off right-hander Mitch Spence. It was Springer’s second leadoff shot this season, having also done it against Detroit on July 21.

Springer is second to Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson (81) on baseball’s career list for leadoff home runs. Springer has 20 leadoff homers since joining the Blue Jays before the 2021 season.

Oakland tied it in the third when rookie shortstop Darell Hernaiz led off with his first career home run. Berrios has now allowed 26 home runs this season. Only Boston’s Kutter Crawford (27) has allowed more.

Guerrero reached on a one-out single in the sixth, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on Kirk’s grounder.

The Athletics put runners at the corners with two outs in the seventh, but Berrios finished his outing by retiring Lawrence Butler.

Spence (7-8) lost his second straight start, allowing two runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked none and struck out two.

Top Stories

6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours
6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says six men were arrested and charged, and two others remain wanted in an alleged kidnapping that occurred in Scarborough last month. Officers were called to the Midland...

3h ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball

Canada's impressive run in women's beach volleyball has culminated with a silver medal in Paris. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson lost to the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia Ramos...

4h ago

Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

2h ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

7h ago

