24 Sierra Leonean soldiers are sentenced to long prison terms for failed coup. One gets 120 years

FILE - View of Freetown, Sierra Leone, April 28, 2024. A Sierra Leonean military court has convicted 24 soldiers of their roles in last year's attempted coup. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu, File)

By By Kemo Cham, The Associated Press

Posted August 10, 2024 11:34 am.

Last Updated August 10, 2024 12:26 pm.

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Twenty-four soldiers in Sierra Leone were sentenced to lengthy prison terms, some for up to 120 years, after being convicted by a military court for their roles in an attempted coup in the West African nation last year.

A seven-member jury convicted the soldiers late Friday following an 8-month trial in the foiled coup against President Julius Maada Bio which occurred in November.

Dozens of gunmen at the time broke into the country’s armory in the capital city and into a prison where the majority of the more than 2,000 inmates were freed. The clashes left 18 security forces dead. Authorities at the time said they arrested around 80 suspects, and a dozen were charged in January, including former president Ernest Bai Koroma, later granted medical leave.

The soldiers convicted on Friday were sentenced to varying prison terms, most imprisoned for dozens of years. The most senior among them — Lt. Col. Charles James Mishek Yamba — was given a 120-year sentence.

They faced up to 88 counts on charges of murder, mutiny, communicating with the enemy, and willful damage to public or military property among others.

Friday’s verdict comes two weeks after a local court sentenced 11 civilians for their role in the attempted coup. Among them was Amadu Koita Makalo, the man accused of leading the attack, who was sentenced to 182 years in prison.

Makalo is an ex-bodyguard of former Sierra Leonean president Ernest Bai Koroma, who was also charged for his alleged role in the incident but was later granted medical leave.

By Kemo Cham, The Associated Press

