breaking

Canada’s Philip Kim wins first-ever gold medal in men’s Olympic breaking

Canada's Philip "Phil Wizard" Kim, of Vancouver, B.C., competes in the round robin stage of the breaking event during the Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/CP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 10, 2024 3:52 pm.

Canada’s Philip Kim danced his way to history.

Kim won the first-ever gold medal in men’s Olympic breaking by defeating France’s Danis Civil 23-4 in the final battle on Saturday.

Victor Montalvo of the United States won the bronze medal.

Kim advanced gold-medal battle of the competition after defeating Japan’s Shigeyuki Nakarai 17-10 in the semifinals on Saturday. Nakarai and Kim were the top two seeds in the contest.

Kim advanced to the semifinals after defeating Lee-Lou Demierre of the Netherlands 19-8 in the quarterfinals.

Kim won all three of his battles in the round robin of the B-Boys breaking competition to advance to the quarterfinals in an event making its Olympic debut.

The 27-year-old breaker, who competes as “Phil Wizard,” beat Civil 13-5 in his opening battle. He then won 10-8 in a tight contest over Ukraine’s Oleg Kuznietsov and finished with a dominant 17-1 win over Australia’s 16-year-old breaker Jeffrey Dan Arpie Dunne.

Each of the 16 competitors competed in two battles against the three other breakers in their group in the round robin. The breakers receive marks for technique, vocabulary (the variety of moves incorporated), execution, musicality and originality.

Instead of scoring each criteria, the nine judges use a digital slider that they slide towards the breaker who they believe is winning the head-to-head matchup. There are a total of 18 points (one point per judge per battle) up for grabs over each head-to-head matchup. In the quarterfinals, semifinals and final there are a total of three rounds with 27 points up for grabs.

Kim, a Vancouver native, won the first gold medal in B-Boys breaking competition at the Pan American Games in 2023.

He also won Canada’s first world title in breaking at the 2022 World DanceSport Federation championships. Kim finished second at the championships in 2021 and 2023.

Breaking is making its Olympic debut in Paris. It will not be a sport at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Ami Yuasa of Japan won the first ever breaking Olympic gold medal in the B-Girls competition on Friday.

Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Oshawa
Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police are on the scene of a major motor vehicle collision in Oshawa. Police say at least nine vehicles are mixed up in the crash, and that some of the people involved are being treated...

1h ago

Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in Olympic men's 800 metres
Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in Olympic men's 800 metres

Another photo finish, but a different result for Canada. Marco Arop just missed becoming Canada's first-ever Olympic champion in the men's 800 metres, finishing one-hundredth of a second behind winner...

2h ago

Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record

Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.  The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished...

7h ago

Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say
Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people and wounding nearly 50 others, Palestinian health authorities said,...

2h ago

2:15
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries

The hospital for sick children is sounding the alarm over the spike in e-bike and e-scooter injuries in children. Jazan Grewal reports.

18h ago

2:19
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week

Sunny skies with winds gusting upwards of 45 km/h in some areas on Saturday with cooler temperatures throughout the weekend before a high-pressure system moves in next week.

22h ago

1:36
Russia declares emergency in Kursk region amidst incursion
Russia declares emergency in Kursk region amidst incursion

A state of emergency has been declared in Russia's Kursk region after Moscow says Ukraine launched a cross border incursion. Michelle Mackey reports.

21h ago

3:23
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed

A video on the Eglinton Crosstown's social media channels about how trains not in public service get cleaned has raised frustrations. It's been eight months since an in-depth project briefing. Cynthia Mulligan and Nick Westoll discuss the project.

22h ago

2:45
Living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy

During Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) awareness month, an advocate says there's not enough conversation or action around improving accessibility for those with SMA and other disabilities. Dilshad Burman reports.

21h ago

