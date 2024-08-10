Celine Dion slams Donald Trump campaign for ‘unauthorized’ use of song

Celine Dion is calling out the Trump campaign for using one of her songs at a rally in Bozeman, Montana without her permission.

The superstar’s management team and record label Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc. released a statement on Aug. 10, saying they “became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana.”

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use … And really, THAT song?” the statement said.

Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” was the theme song for James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic and is considered one of her signature hits.

She joins a growing list of musicians who oppose Donald Trump’s use of their music, including acts like: The Beatles, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen and Adele.