Former Youtube CEO and longtime Google executive Susan Wojcicki has died at 56

By Ken Miller, The Associated Press

Posted August 10, 2024 7:48 am.

Last Updated August 10, 2024 7:56 am.

Former Youtube chief executive officer and longtime Google executive Susan Wojcicki has died at age 56, according to her husband.

“My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non small cell lung cancer,” Dennis Troper said in a social media post late Friday.

“Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many,” Troper said.

No other details of her death were immediately provided.

Wojcicki, who played a key role in Google’s creation, stepped down as YouTube’s CEO in 2023 after spending nine years running the video site that reshaped entertainment, culture and politics.

Shortly after Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin incorporated their search engine into a business in 1998, Wojcicki rented the garage of her Menlo Park, California, home to them for $1,700 a month.

Wojcicki and Troper’s 19-year-old son, Marco Troper, died in February at the UC Berkely campus where he resided as a freshman student.

