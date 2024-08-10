King Charles III applauds people who stood against racism during recent unrest in the UK

Police forces secure the area ahead of a far-right anti-immigration protest in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.(AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted August 10, 2024 6:20 am.

Last Updated August 10, 2024 6:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has applauded people who took to the streets of British towns and cities earlier this week to help blunt days of unrest fueled by far-right activists and misinformation about a stabbing attack that killed three girls.

Charles on Friday held telephone audiences with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and law enforcement officials during which he offered his “heartfelt thanks” to police and other emergency workers for their efforts to restore order and help those affected by the violence, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The king shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many,” the palace said. “It remains his majesty’s hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation.”

British police remain on alert for further violence after the nation was convulsed by rioting for more than a week as crowds spouting anti-immigrant and Islamophobic slogans attacked mosques, looted shops and clashed with police. The government described the violence as “far-right thuggery,” and mobilized 6,000 specially trained police officers to quell the unrest.

The disturbances have been fueled by right-wing activists using social media to spread misinformation about the July 29 knife attack in which three girls between the ages of 6 and 9 were killed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in the seaside community of Southport.

Police detained a 17-year-old suspect. Rumors, later debunked, quickly circulated on social media that the suspect was an asylum-seeker, or a Muslim immigrant.

The unrest has largely dissipated since Wednesday night, when a wave of expected far-right demonstrations failed to materialize after thousands of peaceful protesters flocked to locations around the U.K. to show their support for immigrants and asylum-seekers.

Police had prepared for confrontations at more than 100 locations after right-wing groups circulated lists of potential targets on social media. While anti-racism groups planned counterprotests in response, in most places they reclaimed the streets with nothing to oppose.

Starmer has insisted the police will remain on high alert this weekend, which marks the beginning of the professional soccer season. Authorities have been studying whether there is a link between the rioters and groups of “football hooligans” known to incite trouble at soccer matches.

“My message to the police and all of those that are charged with responding to disorder is maintain that high alert,” Starmer said on Friday while visiting the special operations room of London’s Metropolitan Police Service.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said some 741 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, including 304 who have been charged with criminal offenses.

Courts around the country have already begun hearing the cases of those charged in relation to the unrest, with some receiving sentences of three years in prison.

Starmer has said he is convinced that the “swift justice that has been dispensed in our courts” will discourage rioters from returning to the streets this weekend.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school kills at least 80 people, Palestinian health officials say
An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school kills at least 80 people, Palestinian health officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City early Saturday, killing at least 80 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest...

2m ago

Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final
Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final

Canada's Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray are on the right route to securing their second medals at Paris 2024. The two divers advanced to the men's 10-metre platform final with their results in...

12m ago

'1 step may as well be 500': Disabilities advocate raises awareness for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
'1 step may as well be 500': Disabilities advocate raises awareness for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

What was supposed to be a relaxing vacation in Costa Rica began with a harrowing ordeal for disabilities advocate Tori Lacey in May of this year, as she was precariously carried off an airplane strapped...

13h ago

Mars and Jupiter get chummy in the night sky. The planets won't get this close again until 2033
Mars and Jupiter get chummy in the night sky. The planets won't get this close again until 2033

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Mars and Jupiter are cozying up in the night sky for their closest rendezvous this decade. They’ll be so close Wednesday, at least from our perspective, that...

46m ago

Top Stories

An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school kills at least 80 people, Palestinian health officials say
An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school kills at least 80 people, Palestinian health officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City early Saturday, killing at least 80 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest...

2m ago

Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final
Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final

Canada's Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray are on the right route to securing their second medals at Paris 2024. The two divers advanced to the men's 10-metre platform final with their results in...

12m ago

'1 step may as well be 500': Disabilities advocate raises awareness for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
'1 step may as well be 500': Disabilities advocate raises awareness for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

What was supposed to be a relaxing vacation in Costa Rica began with a harrowing ordeal for disabilities advocate Tori Lacey in May of this year, as she was precariously carried off an airplane strapped...

13h ago

Mars and Jupiter get chummy in the night sky. The planets won't get this close again until 2033
Mars and Jupiter get chummy in the night sky. The planets won't get this close again until 2033

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Mars and Jupiter are cozying up in the night sky for their closest rendezvous this decade. They’ll be so close Wednesday, at least from our perspective, that...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries

The hospital for sick children is sounding the alarm over the spike in e-bike and e-scooter injuries in children. Jazan Grewal reports.

8h ago

2:19
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week

Sunny skies with winds gusting upwards of 45 km/h in some areas on Saturday with cooler temperatures throughout the weekend before a high-pressure system moves in next week.

12h ago

3:23
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed

A video on the Eglinton Crosstown's social media channels about how trains not in public service get cleaned has raised frustrations. It's been eight months since an in-depth project briefing. Cynthia Mulligan and Nick Westoll discuss the project.

13h ago

2:18
Unemployment flat, youth employment down
Unemployment flat, youth employment down

Canada’s unemployment rate remained at 6.4%, with no change month-to-month – but employment for youth is the lowest its been in decades. And unemployment among those who arrived in the last 5 years is at 12.6%.

13h ago

1:55
Police search for suspects in fatal shooting near Woodbine Beach
Police search for suspects in fatal shooting near Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police are searching for suspects in a shooting in The Beaches that left a man in his 20's dead. Catalina Gillies has the latest from the scene.

16h ago

More Videos