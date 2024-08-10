Militia infighting kills at least 9 in Libya’s capital, officials say

By By Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted August 10, 2024 8:13 am.

Last Updated August 10, 2024 8:26 am.

CAIRO (AP) — Clashes between two heavily armed militia groups in Libya’s capital terrorized residents and killed about a dozen people, the latest bout of violence in the largely lawless North African nation, officials said Saturday.

The hours-long clashes, which involved heavy weapons, occurred Friday in Tripoli’s eastern neighborhood of Tajoura between Rahba al-Duruae militia, which is led by warlord Bashir Khalfallah — known as al-Baqrah — and another militia al-Shahida Sabriya, the officials added.

The Health Ministry’s Ambulance and Emergency Services said at least 9 people were killed and 16 others were wounded in the hours-long clashes.

The clashes stemmed from an attempted assassination of al-Baqrah on Friday, which his militia blamed on al-Shahida Sabriya, according to local media reports.

Khaled al-Meshry, the newly-elected head of the west-based High Council of State, condemned the assassination attempt and called for an investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

The warring parties are allied with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s government. Its spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The violence underscored the fragility of war-torn Libya following the 2011 uprising-turned-civil war, which toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Amid the chaos, militias grew in wealth and power, particularly in Tripoli and the western part of the country.

Libya has been divided for years between rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments. Currently, it is governed by Dbehiba’s government in Tripoli and by the administration of Prime Minister Ossama Hammad in the east.

Western Libya is controlled by an array of lawless militias allied with Dbeibah’s government, while forces of powerful military commander Khalifa Hifter control the country’s east and south.

Friday’s militia infighting was the latest in a series of clashes between militias competing for influence in the country’s west.

In May, militia clashes rocked the coastal town of Zawiya, trapping families for houses inside their homes, killing at least one person and wounding 22 others. And in August last year, a 24-hour period of fighting between rival militias in Tripoli killed at least 45 people.

The capital’s clashes came as Hiftr’s forces said it deployed troops to the southwestern areas to secure Libya’s southern borders. The deployment prompted militias in western Libya to mobilize amid mounting concerns of a potential new war between east and west Libya.

The United Nations’ mission and Western embassies in Libya expressed their concerns that the military movement could explode into an all-out war between Hifter’s forces and the West-based militias, four years after a cease-fire deal ended a 14-month war between the two sides.

“Such movements risk escalation and violent confrontation and could put the 2020 ceasefire at risk,” said a joint statement by the embassies of France, Germany, Italy, the U.K. and the U.S.

By Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record

Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.  The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished...

38m ago

Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say
Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes...

8m ago

Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final
Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final

Canada's Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray are on the right route to securing their second medals at Paris 2024. The two divers advanced to the men's 10-metre platform final with their results in...

1h ago

Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez to fight for wrestling bronze
Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez to fight for wrestling bronze

Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez needs to topple a more experienced wrestler to go home with an Olympic bronze medal. Godinez Gonzalez, from Burnaby, B.C. will fight for bronze Saturday in the women's...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record

Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.  The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished...

38m ago

Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say
Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes...

8m ago

Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final
Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final

Canada's Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray are on the right route to securing their second medals at Paris 2024. The two divers advanced to the men's 10-metre platform final with their results in...

1h ago

Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez to fight for wrestling bronze
Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez to fight for wrestling bronze

Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez needs to topple a more experienced wrestler to go home with an Olympic bronze medal. Godinez Gonzalez, from Burnaby, B.C. will fight for bronze Saturday in the women's...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries

The hospital for sick children is sounding the alarm over the spike in e-bike and e-scooter injuries in children. Jazan Grewal reports.

10h ago

2:19
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week

Sunny skies with winds gusting upwards of 45 km/h in some areas on Saturday with cooler temperatures throughout the weekend before a high-pressure system moves in next week.

14h ago

3:23
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed

A video on the Eglinton Crosstown's social media channels about how trains not in public service get cleaned has raised frustrations. It's been eight months since an in-depth project briefing. Cynthia Mulligan and Nick Westoll discuss the project.

15h ago

2:01
Toronto condo market lagging
Toronto condo market lagging

Despite interest rate cuts, many condos in Toronto are sitting unsold. Erica Natividad with what's behind the slowdown. 

15h ago

2:18
Unemployment flat, youth employment down
Unemployment flat, youth employment down

Canada’s unemployment rate remained at 6.4%, with no change month-to-month – but employment for youth is the lowest its been in decades. And unemployment among those who arrived in the last 5 years is at 12.6%.

14h ago

More Videos