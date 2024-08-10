Seoul says North Korea has flown more trash balloons toward South Korea

FILE - A balloon presumably sent by North Korea, is seen in a paddy field in Incheon, South Korea, on June 10, 2024. (Im Sun-suk/Yonhap via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 10, 2024 7:24 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea is again flying balloons likely carrying trash toward the South, adding to a bizarre psychological warfare campaign amid growing tensions between the war-divided rivals.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that the winds could carry the balloons to regions north of the South Korean capital, Seoul. Seoul City Hall and the Gyeonggi provincial government issued text alerts urging citizens to beware of objects dropping from the sky and report to the military or police if they spot any balloons.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.

North Korea in recent weeks has flown more than 2,000 balloons carrying waste paper, cloth scraps and cigarette butts toward the South in what it has described as a retaliation toward South Korean civilian activists flying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border.

Trash carried by at least one North Korean balloon fell on the South Korean presidential compound late last month, raising worries about the vulnerability of key South Korean facilities. The balloon contained no dangerous material and no one was hurt, South Korea’s presidential security service said.

South Korea, in reaction to the North’s balloon campaign, activated its front-line loudspeakers to blast broadcasts of propaganda messages and K-pop songs. Their tit-for-tat Cold War-style campaigns are inflaming tensions, with the rivals threatening stronger steps and warning of grave consequences.

Animosity between the war-divided Koreas is at its highest in years over the North’s growing nuclear ambitions and the South’s expansion of combined military exercises with the United States and Japan in response to the North’s threats.

Top Stories

Canoeist Katie Vincent wins gold in women's sprint paddling event
Canoeist Katie Vincent wins gold in women's sprint paddling event

Canoeist Katie Vincent has won gold in the women’s single 200-metre event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday. Vincent edged out American Nevin Harrison in a photo finish at the line by 1-100ths of...

breaking

1m ago

An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school kills at least 80 people, Palestinian health officials say
An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school kills at least 80 people, Palestinian health officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City early Saturday, killing at least 80 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest...

8m ago

Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final
Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final

Canada's Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray are on the right route to securing their second medals at Paris 2024. The two divers advanced to the men's 10-metre platform final with their results in...

18m ago

'1 step may as well be 500': Disabilities advocate raises awareness for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
'1 step may as well be 500': Disabilities advocate raises awareness for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

What was supposed to be a relaxing vacation in Costa Rica began with a harrowing ordeal for disabilities advocate Tori Lacey in May of this year, as she was precariously carried off an airplane strapped...

13h ago

