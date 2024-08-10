The timeline of how the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, unfolded, according to a federal report

FILE - A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 10, 2024 3:06 pm.

Last Updated August 10, 2024 3:12 pm.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A scathing Justice Department report released earlier this year into law enforcement failures during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, includes a minute-by-minute account of missteps by police at the scene.

Heavily armed officers did not kill the 18-year-old gunman until about 77 minutes after the first officers arrived at the school. During that time, terrified students in the classrooms called 911 and parents begged officers to go in. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the May 24, 2022, massacre in the rural South Texas town.

An earlier investigation by Texas lawmakers also constructed a timeline of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Here is the Justice Department’s reconstruction of the shooting, which is similar to timelines previously offered by authorities:

11:21 a.m. — The gunman, Salvador Ramos, shoots and wounds his grandmother at their home, then sends a message to an acquaintance saying what he did and that he plans to “shoot up an elementary school.”

11:28 a.m. — The gunman crashes a vehicle he stole from his grandparents’ home into a ditch about 100 yards (90 meters) from Robb Elementary School.

11:33 a.m. — He enters the school through a closed but unlocked door, walks to classrooms 111 and 112, and opens fire on their doors from the hallway. The two classrooms are connected by an interior door.

11:36 a.m. — The first responding officers enter the school. The gunman is by now shooting inside the two fourth-grade classrooms. Two officers who run toward the classrooms are hit with shrapnel and retreat.

11:38 a.m. — The first request to activate the Uvalde SWAT team is made over the radio.

11:39 a.m. — A city police officer makes the first official request for shields. Officers in the hallway begin treating the gunman as a barricaded subject rather than an active shooter.

11:40 a.m. to 12:21 p.m. — More officers from multiple law enforcement agencies arrive. During these 41 minutes, according to the report, “there is a great deal of confusion, miscommunication, a lack of urgency, and a lack of incident command.”

12:21 p.m. — The gunman fires four additional shots inside the classrooms. At this point, officers move into formation outside the classrooms’ doors but don’t enter. Officers then test keys on another door while searching for additional keys and breaching tools.

12:48 p.m. — Officers open the door to room 111, which was likely unlocked. A minute or more goes by before the officers enter the room and engage the shooter.

12:50 p.m. — The gunman is fatally shot by officers after he emerges from a closet while opening fire.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Oshawa
Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police are on the scene of a major motor vehicle collision in Oshawa. Police say at least nine vehicles are mixed up in the crash, and that some of the people involved are being treated...

1h ago

Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in Olympic men's 800 metres
Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in Olympic men's 800 metres

Another photo finish, but a different result for Canada. Marco Arop just missed becoming Canada's first-ever Olympic champion in the men's 800 metres, finishing one-hundredth of a second behind winner...

1h ago

Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record

Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.  The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished...

5h ago

Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say
Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people and wounding nearly 50 others, Palestinian health authorities said,...

43m ago

Top Stories

Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Oshawa
Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police are on the scene of a major motor vehicle collision in Oshawa. Police say at least nine vehicles are mixed up in the crash, and that some of the people involved are being treated...

1h ago

Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in Olympic men's 800 metres
Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in Olympic men's 800 metres

Another photo finish, but a different result for Canada. Marco Arop just missed becoming Canada's first-ever Olympic champion in the men's 800 metres, finishing one-hundredth of a second behind winner...

1h ago

Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record

Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.  The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished...

5h ago

Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say
Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people and wounding nearly 50 others, Palestinian health authorities said,...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries

The hospital for sick children is sounding the alarm over the spike in e-bike and e-scooter injuries in children. Jazan Grewal reports.

16h ago

2:19
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week

Sunny skies with winds gusting upwards of 45 km/h in some areas on Saturday with cooler temperatures throughout the weekend before a high-pressure system moves in next week.

20h ago

1:36
Russia declares emergency in Kursk region amidst incursion
Russia declares emergency in Kursk region amidst incursion

A state of emergency has been declared in Russia's Kursk region after Moscow says Ukraine launched a cross border incursion. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

3:23
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed

A video on the Eglinton Crosstown's social media channels about how trains not in public service get cleaned has raised frustrations. It's been eight months since an in-depth project briefing. Cynthia Mulligan and Nick Westoll discuss the project.

21h ago

2:45
Living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy

During Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) awareness month, an advocate says there's not enough conversation or action around improving accessibility for those with SMA and other disabilities. Dilshad Burman reports.

19h ago

More Videos