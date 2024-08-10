Worker’s death at California federal prison investigated for possible fentanyl exposure, AP learns

By Michael Balsamo And Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Posted August 10, 2024 9:15 am.

Last Updated August 10, 2024 9:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worker at a federal prison in California has died and investigators are examining whether he was exposed to fentanyl shortly before his death, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Marc Fisher, a mailroom supervisor at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, California, died Friday after he reported feeling ill earlier, the people said. They said he was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead later in the evening.

Investigators are examining whether he was exposed to a substance authorities believe was fentanyl while he screening mail at the prison, the people said. The people could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Fisher’s cause of death remained unknown Saturday and it was unclear whether the potential exposure may have contributed. Briefly touching fentanyl cannot cause an overdose, and researchers have found that the risk of fatal overdose from accidental exposure is low.

His death is the latest serious incident in the Bureau of Prisons, which operates 122 federal prisons and has faced myriad crisis in recent years from rampant sexual abuse and other criminal misconduct by staff to chronic understaffing, escapes and high-profile deaths.

In 2019, the agency began photocopying inmate letters and other mail at some federal correctional facilities across the country instead of delivering the original parcels, in an attempt to combat the smuggling of synthetic narcotics.

Legislation was introduced by a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers in 2023 to require the Bureau of Prisons’ director to develop a strategy to interdict fentanyl and other synthetic drugs sent through the mail to federal prisons nationwide. The bill has stalled in the House.

__

Sisak reported from New York.

Michael Balsamo And Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record

Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.  The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished...

37m ago

Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say
Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes...

7m ago

Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final
Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final

Canada's Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray are on the right route to securing their second medals at Paris 2024. The two divers advanced to the men's 10-metre platform final with their results in...

1h ago

Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez to fight for wrestling bronze
Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez to fight for wrestling bronze

Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez needs to topple a more experienced wrestler to go home with an Olympic bronze medal. Godinez Gonzalez, from Burnaby, B.C. will fight for bronze Saturday in the women's...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record

Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.  The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished...

37m ago

Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say
Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes...

7m ago

Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final
Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final

Canada's Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray are on the right route to securing their second medals at Paris 2024. The two divers advanced to the men's 10-metre platform final with their results in...

1h ago

Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez to fight for wrestling bronze
Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez to fight for wrestling bronze

Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez needs to topple a more experienced wrestler to go home with an Olympic bronze medal. Godinez Gonzalez, from Burnaby, B.C. will fight for bronze Saturday in the women's...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries

The hospital for sick children is sounding the alarm over the spike in e-bike and e-scooter injuries in children. Jazan Grewal reports.

10h ago

2:19
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week

Sunny skies with winds gusting upwards of 45 km/h in some areas on Saturday with cooler temperatures throughout the weekend before a high-pressure system moves in next week.

14h ago

3:23
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed

A video on the Eglinton Crosstown's social media channels about how trains not in public service get cleaned has raised frustrations. It's been eight months since an in-depth project briefing. Cynthia Mulligan and Nick Westoll discuss the project.

14h ago

2:01
Toronto condo market lagging
Toronto condo market lagging

Despite interest rate cuts, many condos in Toronto are sitting unsold. Erica Natividad with what's behind the slowdown. 

15h ago

2:18
Unemployment flat, youth employment down
Unemployment flat, youth employment down

Canada’s unemployment rate remained at 6.4%, with no change month-to-month – but employment for youth is the lowest its been in decades. And unemployment among those who arrived in the last 5 years is at 12.6%.

14h ago

More Videos