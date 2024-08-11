2 killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv region, including 4-year old boy

A resident of the apartment building damaged after shelling by the Ukrainian side holds her smart phone sitting at the door of the shelter in Kursk, Russia, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 11, 2024 3:01 am.

Last Updated August 11, 2024 3:26 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two people were killed, including a four-year old boy, in a Russian drone and missile barrage on the Kyiv region overnight into Sunday, while in Russia the regional governor of Kursk said 13 people were wounded when a Ukrainian missile shot down by Russian air defenses fell on a residential building.

The bodies of a 35-year old man and his son were found under rubble after fragments of missiles fell on a residential area in Kyiv’s suburban Brovary district, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Another three people in the district were also injured in the attack.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said the it was the second time this month Kyiv was targeted.

Popko said ballistic missiles did not reach the capital but that suburbs took the hit, while drones aiming for the capital were shot down.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said 35 drones were shot down overnight over the Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk and Oryol regions.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack inside Russia, but has increased the pace of attacks targeting Russian territory in recent weeks.

The Associated Press



