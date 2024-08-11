At least 8 dead after landfill site collapses in Uganda’s capital

By Rodney Muhumuza, The Associated Press

Posted August 11, 2024 8:03 am.

Last Updated August 11, 2024 8:12 am.

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — At least eight people are dead after a landfill collapsed in the capital, according to authorities in Uganda’s capital.

At least 14 others were injured when the Kiteezi landfill, which serves as a waste disposal site for much of Kampala, collapsed late Friday, the Kampala Capital City Authority said in a statement.

Two of the dead were children, it said.

The death toll is likely to rise as rescue teams at the site continue digging through heaps of trash Sunday to recover the bodies of more victims.

The Kiteezi landfill is on a steep slope in an impoverished part of the city. Women and children who gather plastic waste for income frequently gather there for work, and some homes have been built close to the landfill.

The landfill’s collapse is believed to have been triggered by heavy rainfall.

