Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony

Snoop Dogg gestures during the men's skateboarding park finals
U.S. artist Snoop Dogg gestures during the men's skateboarding park finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Aug. 7, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 11, 2024 8:03 am.

The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics will bring out several stars: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform Sunday.

The all-star lineup will hit the stage as part of the handover to the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Each of the music artists is a California native, including H.E.R., who is expected to sing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France.

“This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA,” said LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman in a statement. “We are thrilled to feature the very best of LA with local artists and are grateful to Billie, H.E.R., the Chili Peppers and Snoop for their collaboration on what will be an incredible show to a global audience that will give fans a taste of what’s to come in 2028.”

The opening ceremony featured Lady Gaga and the return of Celine Dion to the performing stage after her career-threatening stiff person syndrome diagnosis.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics for the third time, with previous Games being held there in 1984 and 1932. It will be the first time the city will host the Paralympics.

Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada's flag-bearers
Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada's flag-bearers

Both Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg had already left the Paris Games when they were given the offer to become Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies — she off to her cottage in Muskoka,...

2h ago

Israel broadens its evacuation orders after deadly strike on Gaza school-turned-shelter
Israel broadens its evacuation orders after deadly strike on Gaza school-turned-shelter

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military ordered more evacuations in southern Gaza early Sunday after a deadly airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in the north killed at least 80 Palestinians,...

1h ago

'On the brink': Airlines flee small cities, cutting key links to rest of the country
'On the brink': Airlines flee small cities, cutting key links to rest of the country

From his office overlooking the runway at Gander International Airport, Reg Wright can see all flights in and out of his corner of Newfoundland. But in recent years, those plane spottings have been...

47m ago

Ukraine's president indirectly confirms daring military incursion onto Russian soil
Ukraine's president indirectly confirms daring military incursion onto Russian soil

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Days after Ukraine began a surprise military incursion into Russia’s Kursk border region, Zelenskyy broke the government’s silence on it late Saturday by indirectly acknowledging...

25m ago

2:16
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza – being used to house displaced civilians has left at least 100 people dead. Karling Donoghue details Israel's response plus the country's latest strike in Lebanon.

8h ago

2:57
Culturally significant crops grown at Toronto university urban rooftop farm
Culturally significant crops grown at Toronto university urban rooftop farm

Fresh flowers and local crops, all grown thousands of feet in the sky in downtown Toronto. Afua Baah has the details on one university welcoming the public to its new, urban, rooftop farm.

10h ago

2:43
Unsettled end to weekend in Toronto area, seasonal conditions next week
Unsettled end to weekend in Toronto area, seasonal conditions next week

Jessie Uppal has more on what you can expect for weather in the next seven days.

11h ago

1:19
1 dead, 8 injured after crash in Oshawa: police
1 dead, 8 injured after crash in Oshawa: police

Durham Regional Police officers say a person is dead and eight others have been injured after a nine-vehicle crash in Oshawa on Saturday.

13h ago

2:15
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries

The hospital for sick children is sounding the alarm over the spike in e-bike and e-scooter injuries in children. Jazan Grewal reports.

