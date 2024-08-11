Browns’ plans for move to new dome stadium hits snag as county backs city’s renovation proposal

FILE - Cleveland Browns Stadium during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press

Posted August 11, 2024 3:30 pm.

Last Updated August 11, 2024 3:42 pm.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ proposal to leave the lakefront and play in a new domed stadium in Cleveland’s suburbs has hit a major snag.

In a letter sent to team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Cuyahoga County officials said Sunday they’re backing a proposed $1.2 billion renovation of the team’s current stadium and are committed to keeping the NFL franchise in downtown Cleveland “for generations to come.”

Earlier this week, the team u nveiled renderings for a $2.4 billion state-of-the-art stadium and entertainment complex to be built in Brook Park, Ohio — about 15 miles south of Cleveland.

The Haslams, who have owned the Browns since 2012, believe a new stadium that could host year-round events, potentially a Super Bowl and Final Fours, would trigger development and economic growth for the entire Northeast Ohio region.

The Browns’ proposal came after the city of Cleveland submitted giving $461 million toward a massive renovation of the current 65,000-seat stadium, which was built in 1999, and the re-development of its surrounding property.

In the letter signed by executive Chris Ronayne and council president Pernell Jones Jr., the county argued that a new stadium “does not make fiscal sense” for Cuyahoga’s residents and taxpayers.

“Moreover, any proposal that would create an unacceptable risk to the County’s general fund cannot be considered,” the letter stated. “We believe it is our responsibility and in the best interests of our community to prioritize reinvestment in existing public assets.”

The Browns had no immediate response to the county’s stance.

Funding for the dome/complex project figured to be a major challenge with the Haslams proposing a 50-50 private/public partnership in the $2.4 billion project. They proposed bonds could cover the public portion with the money coming from revenue generated by the dome and its surrounding hotels and retail sites.

The Browns’ current stadium lease ends after the 2028 season. The team has played on the site since its inception in 1946.

Part of the county’s argument is that having the Browns downtown is essential to a vibrant city core, and pointed to public investments in Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians, and an expansion at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as signs of urban development.

“The stadium is more than just a venue. The team represents the heart and soul of Northeast Ohio, and reinforces our community’s identity and pride,” the letter said.

___

Tom Withers, The Associated Press



Man seriously injured in early morning west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in early morning west end stabbing

Police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed in the west end early Sunday morning. Investigators say there was a physical altercation between two groups of people near Kipling Avenue and...

6h ago

Police arrest a man climbing the Eiffel Tower, prompting an evacuation hours before closing ceremony
Police arrest a man climbing the Eiffel Tower, prompting an evacuation hours before closing ceremony

French police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before the Olympics closing ceremony Sunday. The shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-meter...

3h ago

Trump reportedly used a slur against Harris in private conversations
Trump reportedly used a slur against Harris in private conversations

Former President Donald Trump reportedly has used a slur often targeted at women to describe Vice President Kamala Harris during at least two private conversations. His campaign denies it. ...

3h ago

1 dead, 8 in hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa
1 dead, 8 in hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers say the crash happened near Ritson Road South and Bloor Street in Oshawa just after 12 p.m. on Saturday.

19h ago

