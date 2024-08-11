Catholic devotees honor St Jude’s relic with watery procession through Mexico’s Xochimilco canals

A relic of St. Jude Thaddeus is transported in a glass urn on a trajinera through the canals of Xochimilco, Mexico City, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

By María Teresa Hernández, The Associated Press

Posted August 11, 2024 7:07 pm.

Last Updated August 11, 2024 7:12 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — It was no ordinary Sunday on Mexico City’s famed Xochimilco canals.

Instead of tourists and locals hanging out with friends, the brightly painted boats known as “trajineras” were filled with Catholics honoring a relic of St. Jude Thaddeus, one of Jesus’ 12 apostles and patron saint of impossible causes.

A wooden figure holding a bone fragment of St. Jude’s arm was kept in a glass case while it glided through the calm waters as part of a month-long visit to Mexico, a country that is home to nearly 100 million Catholics.

The relic arrived in Mexico in late July after touring the United States in its first-ever trip out of Rome. Devotees will be able to pay respects in a dozen Mexican parishes through Aug. 28.

“Our faith for St. Jude Thaddeus is a family tradition,” Iris Guadalupe Hernández, 36, said while waiting in line to board one of the trajineras escorting the relic early Sunday.

Her mother’s devotion for the saint began four decades ago, when St. Jude granted her what she wished for the most: a family.

“My mother was unable to have babies,” Hernández said. “She had three miscarriages before asking St. Jude for a miracle, so after she got pregnant with my brothers and me, she promised that she would spread the word and our family has honored him since then.”

Like Hernández, thousands of Mexicans gather to celebrate St. Jude every Oct. 28 — his official feast day — at San Hipólito church in Mexico City. The saint is one of the most revered figures in Mexico after Our Lady of Guadalupe, one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary.

“He is one of the most significant expressions of popular piety among the humblest,” said the Rev. Jesús Alejandro Contreras, a priest in the Xochimilco’s diocese. “In our neighborhoods, where there are mainly merchants, devotion toward this apostle is seen as an intercession for difficult causes.”

Contreras, who was among those who traveled through Xochimilco’s canals in the one-hour trajinera procession, said that being close to the relic is a way to “come into contact with the Lord.”

Parishioners were already waiting in nearby boats when the relic left the dock at 8 a.m. Once the procession began, devotees clapped in rhythm with the Mexican traditional songs performed by a local band.

Hundreds more awaited for the relic’s arrival at the end of the canal, where a procession on foot made its way to Xochimilco’s cathedral.

In the Mexico City neighborhood, locals are also devoted to the “Niñopa,” a life-size wooden figure of a baby that is believed to be about 450 years old. Its origins are unknown but it was found after the Spanish conquest, and Catholic families in Xochimilco typically keep images of him in their homes.

“Our faith here is divided,” said Arturo Espinosa, 52, standing close to a makeshift altar carrying a figure of St. Jude. “There’s a lot of faith here in Xochimilco and the Niñopa is our main representative, but we also have other emblems and participate in these celebrations.”

The festive spirit of the procession was led by “comparsas,” groups of local dancers who are devoted to a specific image of the infant Jesus. Each member wears a long velvet robe, a big drum-like hat and a mask depicting an old man,. The costume is meant to mock the Spanish conquerors.

Francisco García, 33, jumped steadily in his brown velvet robe while he and fellow comparsa dancers waited to make their way to the cathedral, where the archbishop welcomed the relic and celebrated Mass in its honor.

“My mom is sick, so I came to ask St. Jude for her surgery to go well,” said García, who had already seen the relic on July 28, right after it arrived in the capital and was taken to the Zocalo, Mexico City’s main square.

“I was so moved I started crying,” García said. “I told him (St. Jude): ‘You called for me, so here I am.’”

The relic was to be on display in an oratory next to Xochimilco’s cathedral until nightfall, and its trip through central Mexico’s churches resumes Monday. It is scheduled to leave the country in late August.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

María Teresa Hernández, The Associated Press












Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

2h ago

2 suspects wanted after alleged hate-motivated assault on TTC subway train
2 suspects wanted after alleged hate-motivated assault on TTC subway train

Toronto police officers say the incident happened at around 10:40 p.m. on July 26. Two suspects were last seen at St. Clair station.

1h ago

Man seriously injured in early morning west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in early morning west end stabbing

Police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed in the west end early Sunday morning.

2h ago

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Paris Olympics' closing ceremony
Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Paris Olympics' closing ceremony

The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics will bring out several stars: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform Sunday. The all-star lineup will hit the stage...

11h ago

Top Stories

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

2h ago

2 suspects wanted after alleged hate-motivated assault on TTC subway train
2 suspects wanted after alleged hate-motivated assault on TTC subway train

Toronto police officers say the incident happened at around 10:40 p.m. on July 26. Two suspects were last seen at St. Clair station.

1h ago

Man seriously injured in early morning west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in early morning west end stabbing

Police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed in the west end early Sunday morning.

2h ago

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Paris Olympics' closing ceremony
Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Paris Olympics' closing ceremony

The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics will bring out several stars: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform Sunday. The all-star lineup will hit the stage...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza – being used to house displaced civilians has left at least 100 people dead. Karling Donoghue details Israel's response plus the country's latest strike in Lebanon.

19h ago

2:57
Culturally significant crops grown at Toronto university urban rooftop farm
Culturally significant crops grown at Toronto university urban rooftop farm

Fresh flowers and local crops, all grown thousands of feet in the sky in downtown Toronto. Afua Baah has the details on one university welcoming the public to its new, urban, rooftop farm.

21h ago

2:43
Unsettled end to weekend in Toronto area, seasonal conditions next week
Unsettled end to weekend in Toronto area, seasonal conditions next week

Jessie Uppal has more on what you can expect for weather in the next seven days.

22h ago

1:19
1 dead, 8 injured after crash in Oshawa: police
1 dead, 8 injured after crash in Oshawa: police

Durham Regional Police officers say a person is dead and eight others have been injured after a nine-vehicle crash in Oshawa on Saturday.
2:23
Megan Moroney discusses Tate McCrae Duet
Megan Moroney discusses Tate McCrae Duet

Lindsay Dunn spoke with Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne and Chayce Beckham ahead of their performances at Boots and Hearts.

19h ago

More Videos