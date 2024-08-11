Police find body of missing man in his 80s who was swept up in Quebec river

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say they have found the body of a man in his 80s who went missing late on Friday after a roadway collapsed and he was swept into the Batiscan River in the province’s Mauricie region.

Police say the man was discovered in the municipality of Lac-aux-Sables on Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man went missing on the day that post-tropical storm Debby drenched Southern Quebec, washing out roads, flooding basements and knocking out power across the province.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the municipality of Notre-Dame-de-Montauban around 11:30 p.m on Friday, but dangerous conditions in the area made it difficult for police to search the riverbanks.

Drones and a helicopter were deployed to assist in the search.

Police say they are investigating in collaboration with the coroner’s office to determine what led to the death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press