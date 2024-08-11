2 suspects wanted after alleged hate-motivated assault on TTC subway train

The Toronto Police Service says its hate crimes unit is investigating an alleged hate-motivated assault that took place onboard a subway car last month.

In a statement released on Sunday, investigators allege that two female suspects were riding the subway on July 26 at approximately 10:40 p.m. and got into an argument with other riders before assaulting them.

One of the victims went to get medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, officers say.

The suspects were last seen leaving St. Clair station.

The co-accused are both described as being approximately 16 years old and five-foot-two.

Investigators say one of the suspects has short blonde hair, a heavy build and a tattoo of a cross on her right hand.

The second suspect is described by officers as having a thin build and brown curly hair. She has a scar on her face and a tattoo on the left side of her neck.

When contacted by CityNews, a Toronto Police Service spokesperson would not specify what triggered the involvement of the service’s hate crimes unit or the potential motive(s) of the suspects.